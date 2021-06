High school boys basketball: Spring 2021 all-league teams in the South Sound

Wilson High School forward Jackson Dorsey (5) and guard Cayden McDaniel (3) run up court during the Class 3A Pierce County League boys basketball championship game against Spanaway Lake on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Wilson High School in Tacoma, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

All-league boys basketball teams in the South Sound for the 2021 spring season, as chosen by coaches.

Note: More leagues will be added as The News Tribune receives them.

Curtis High School guard Tyce Paulsen brings the ball up court during the 4A SPSL boys basketball championship game against Olympia on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash. Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com

4A SPSL North

Most valuable player: Tyce Paulsen, Curtis, soph.

Coach of the year: Jake Jackson, Sumner

Sportsmanship: Peninsula and South Kitsap

FIRST TEAM

Champ Spencer, Sumner, sr.

Zoom Diallo, Curtis, fr.

Nic Ferencko, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

Tommy Hanly, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

Zach Toglia, Gig Harbor, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Canion, Sumner, jr.

Asher Raquiza, Gig Harbor, jr.

Henry Wiggins, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

Luke Browne, Gig Harbor, soph.

Ty Edwards, Sumner, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bellarmine Prep — Miles Jimenez, sr.

Curtis — Devin Whitten, fr.; Cinque Maxwell, soph.; Trent Williams, jr.

Gig Harbor — Will Landram, soph.

Peninsula — Marcus Douglas, jr.

South Kitsap — Tayshawn Haygood, soph.

Sumner — Peyton Wing, jr.; Nathan Voliva, sr.; Connor Chalich, jr.

Olympia High School forward Jackson Grant puts up a shot during the 4A SPSL boys basketball championship game against Curtis on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash. Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com

4A SPSL South

Most valuable player: Jackson Grant, Olympia, sr.

Coach of the year: Pat Mullen, Emerald Ridge; John Kiley, Olympia

Sportsmanship: Olympia

FIRST TEAM

Connor Drinkwine, Emerald Ridge, sr.

Parker Gerrits, Olympia, soph.

Jerry Hayes, Emerald Ridge, sr.

Joshua Wood, Graham-Kapowsin, jr.

Luke Holcomb, Puyallup, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Josh Pemberton, Emerald Ridge, sr.

Isaac Looker, Rogers, jr.

Elijah Cain, Graham-Kapowsin, soph.

Marquis Robinson, Emerald Ridge, soph.

Donovan Franklin, Rogers, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bethel — Jerrell Terry, sr.

Emerald Ridge — Ben Hunter, jr.

Graham-Kapowsin — Amari Ross, sr.

Olympia — Alfredo Ramirez-Cortez, sr.; Zach Swanson, sr.; Andreas Engholm, soph.

Puyallup — Hayden Lovett, sr.; Marquel Thomas, sr.

Rogers — Spencer Barnes, jr.; Jackson Yoder, soph.

Wilson’s Cayden McDaniel steals the ball from Lakes’ Elijah McChriston during Thursday night’s high school basketball game on the arena courts at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup, Washington, on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Wilson won the game, 93-46. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

3A PCL

Co-most valuable players: Jackson Dorsey, Wilson, sr.; Cayden McDaniel, Wilson, soph.

Offensive player of the year: Cayden McDaniel, Wilson, soph.

Defensive player of the year: Jackson Dorsey, Wilson, sr.

Coach of the year: Mike Cocke, Wilson

Sportsmanship: Stadium

FIRST TEAM

Asjon Anderson, Mount Tahoma, jr.

Ryann Ballah, Spanaway Lake, sr.

Parker Androy, Lincoln, jr.

Tre Walker, Wilson, fr.

Trishion Sullivan, Spanaway Lake, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Keon Dewalt, Lakes, soph.

Austin Mitchell, Bonney Lake, sr.

Dylan Preston, Bonney Lake, sr.

Ryan Tran, Mount Tahoma, jr.

Brandon McCray, Lakes, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lincoln — Darius Bailey, sr.

Mount Tahoma — Steffan Gale, jr.

Spanaway Lake — Xzyvion Irving, sr.

Stadium — Kellen O’Halloran, soph.

Wilson — Tay Webster, soph.

Timberline’s Brooklyn Hicks throws down a dunk in front of Capital defenders Cooper Carlson (24) and Austin Morales during Thursday night’s 3A SSC league boys basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia, Washington, on Friday, June 11, 2021. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

3A SSC

Most valuable player: Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline, soph.

Defensive player of the year: Dontae Robinson, River Ridge, jr.

Coach of the year: Dave Wasankari, Yelm

FIRST TEAM

Terelle Dunn, Yelm, sr.

Miles Gurske, Timberline, soph.

Jeshua Hardie, Yelm, jr.

Max Landers, Capital, sr.

Dontae Robinson, River Ridge, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Damian Aalona, Yelm, fr.

Marius Aalona, Yelm, fr.

Darrell Gipson, Timberline, fr.

Ahmari Steplight, River Ridge, fr.

Jhaydn Steplight, River Ridge, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Capital — Cooper Carlson, fr.; Rylan Hill, jr.

North Thurston — Julian Lee, soph.; Thad Tenkley, soph.

Timberline — Tyler No, jr.