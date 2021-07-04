Eastside Catholic five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau commits to Ohio State

Eastside Catholic’s Jaylahn Tuimoloau runs as he’s tackled by Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes during the first quarter. Lincoln played Eastside Catholic in the 3A football semifinal game at Sammamish High School in Bellevue, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

J.T. Tuimoloau will continue his already storied football career at Ohio State.

The Eastside Catholic High School standout, who is considered not only the top recruit in Washington in this loaded 2021 class, but the top recruit in the country by 247Sports.com, revealed his much-anticipated commitment to the Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon during an appearance on CBS Sports HQ.

The five-star defensive end, who won a pair of Class 3A state football titles as a four-year starter for Eastside Catholic, chose Ohio State over offers from programs spanning each of the Power Five conferences.

He narrowed his choices to five schools in late December — Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and hometown Washington — before visiting four of the programs this spring. He canceled what would have been his final visit to Alabama last month, opting to focus on the three remaining Pac-12 schools and the Buckeyes.

It had long been predicted his final landing spot would be Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound pass rusher was both a Northwest Nuggets and Western 100 selection by The News Tribune in 2021.

This story will be updated.