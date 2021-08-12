High School Sports

Masking, vaccinations, testing: State updates guidance for high school sports in 2021-22 school year

Kentwood’s Lole Tapasa tries to fight off a tackle by Federal Way’s Isaiah Hunter during the third quarter. Federal Way played Kentwood in a football game at Federal Way High School in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com

The Washington state Department of Health updated its guidance for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday to include guidance for athletics. Here are some important points for high school athletics.

We wrote recently about how unvaccinated student-athletes might face more barriers to compete during the upcoming school year. That’s indeed the case. Twice a week, screening testing will be required for all unvaccinated athletes in high-contact indoor sports (basketball, wrestling and water polo). Fully-vaccinated athletes, meanwhile, do not have to participate in screening testing.

Any athlete who tests positive will be excluded and removed from the event they’re participating in. The difference will be who else has to sit out following a positive test. Unvaccinated athletes, coaches or athletic trainers will be required to immediately quarantine if they’ve been in close contact with someone who tests positive. Fully vaccinated participants who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive, meanwhile, should be tested three to five days after the exposure and will be cleared to participate once they receive a negative test.

The key difference is that fully-vaccinated athletes will be able to avoid quarantining and subsequently, missing practices or games, as long as they test negative. Staying on the field or the court with their teammates will likely be incentive enough for plenty of high school athletes to get vaccinated, if they haven’t already. Still, it’s important to note the vaccine will not be mandated and will ultimately be the choice of the individual.

After a strange 2020-21 school year, with shortened seasons for all sports occurring in late winter and the spring, this school year will look more like a normal year. Football and other traditional spring sports will return to their normal time of year, with games kicking off in September. Fans will be allowed back in games and no capacity restrictions are expected. Postseason district and state tournaments will return, after a year off.

Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
