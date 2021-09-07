Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Aug. 30 to Sept. 4)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (August 30 to Sept. 4). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Peyton Wing, Sumner: Reigning 4A SPSL MVP rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in Sumner’s 62-22 against Emerald Ridge on Thursday.

Amari Goodfellow, Auburn: Trojans’ QB scored seven touchdowns — three passing, four rushing — in Auburn’s 56-8 win over Stadium. He completed 16 of his 30 passes for 229 yards, and took the ball himself 14 times for another 82 yards on the ground.

Andrew Thompson, Auburn Mountainview: Lions’ running back rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns in Auburn Mountainview’s 46-14 win over Kentridge.

Gavin Garcia, Tahoma: Bears’ QB wracked up 146 passing yards on 7-for-10 passing and two touchdowns while adding 124 yards on the ground on 10 carries for another two TDs in 56-12 win over Bonney Lake.

Luke Woodworth, Bonney Lake: Carried the ball 29 times for 160 yards and both of Bonney Lake’s scores in loss to Tahoma.

Kevin Wulff, Eatonville: Scored four total touchdowns for Eatonville in 56-0 win over Franklin Pierce, pacing the Cruisers’ offense to 56 points in the first half of the shutout win. Completed 7 of 10 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards and another score.

Jordan Dwyer, Puyallup: Vikings’ receiver had 284 all-purpose yards; he caught an 82-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown. On defense, he tallied two interceptions.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Brayden Platt, Yelm: Tornados running back rushed 16 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 26 yards in Yelm’s 34-18 non-league win over Lincoln. Also had several key tackles at linebacker on defense.

Jalen Davenport, Graham-Kapowsin: Eagles’ running back rushed seven times for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Graham-Kapowsin’s 48-0 win over Rogers.

Tyler Stowers, Bellarmine Prep: Third-string QB was forced into action after injuries to the two quarterbacks in front of him. He delivered under pressure, connecting with Ty Faker for the game-winning touchdown with 2:13 to go in the fourth quarter.

Payton Hoyt, Tumwater: T-Birds’ senior running back rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns in Tumwater’s season-opening win against Enumclaw.

Braeden Noyes, River Ridge: Had three tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles in River Ridge’s 14-10 win over Fife in non-league play.

Jake Kennedy, Capital: Cougars’ running back rushed for 286 yards and five touchdowns in Capital’s 37-20 win over White River.

Franco Segura, Timberline: Returned two punts for touchdowns in Timberline’s 43-0 win over Cleveland in Seattle.

Gabe Downing, Olympia: Bears’ QB passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in 30-27 loss to Bellarmine Prep on Saturday.