Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6 to 11)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 6 to 11). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes.

Dylan Watterson, Enumclaw: Rushed for the game-winning 80-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter in 28-27 win against Lakes.

Leo Pulalasi, Lakes: Rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns in Lakes’ loss to Enumclaw.

Bo Carlson, Sumner: Spartans’ QB was one of two 100-yard rushers in Sumner’s 49-6 win over Rogers. He rushed nine times for 101 yards.

Ethan Hogan, Peninsula: Rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in 41-0 win over Mount Rainier.

Joshua Wood, Graham-Kapowsin: Eagles’ QB passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD in 56-0 win over Olympia.

Ryan Cramer, Puyallup: Led the Vikings with 151 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in 30-20 against Curtis.

Will Landram, Gig Harbor: Completed 21-of-38 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for a TD in Gig Harbor’s 39-19 win over Bonney Lake.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln: Abes’ QB racked up 570 yards of total offense in Lincoln’s 54-42 shootout win against Skyline; he completed 18-of-23 passes for 372 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 19 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Brison Bailey, Mount Tahoma: Sophomore rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in T-Birds 27-20 win over Auburn.

Franco Segura, Timberline: Receiver had three catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns in win against Kent-Meridian.

Kevin Wulff, Eatonville: Cruisers’ QB completed 20-of-29 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in Eatonville’s 44-7 win over Orting. He also rushed 10 times for 97 yards.

Dani Faamausili, Steilacoom volleyball: Had 23 assists and nine aces in Steilacoom’s 3-0 win over Franklin Pierce and 24 assists and two blocks in 3-0 win over Foss.

Sophia Sheppard, Puyallup: Junior libero had 22 digs in 3-1 win over Tahoma, Puyallup’s first win against the 4A NPSL power in seven years.

Samiah Shell, Auburn Riverside soccer: Ravens’ forward had two goals and an assist in 8-0 win over Bethel and another goal and three assists in 7-0 win over Emerald Ridge.