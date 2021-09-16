High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 3
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 2
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 16)
SOUTH SOUND
2A SPSL
Washington vs. Enumclaw, 7 p.m.
4A SPSL
Curtis vs. Bellarmine Prep, 7 p.m.
NPSL
Auburn Mountainview vs. Decatur, 6 p.m.
Todd Beamer vs. Mount Rainier, 6 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Glacier Peak 7, Woodinville 0, 1Q
Montesano vs. Columbia, 6 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Washington School for the Deaf vs. Mary M. Knight, 4 p.m.
Riverside vs. Newport, 6 p.m.
Colville vs. Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Deer Park vs. Freeman, 7 p.m.
Toledo vs. Stevenson, 7 p.m.
Quincy vs. Naches Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville vs. Kettle Falls, canceled
