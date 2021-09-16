Statewide high school football scores, Week 3

STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 2

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 16)

SOUTH SOUND

2A SPSL

Washington vs. Enumclaw, 7 p.m.

4A SPSL

Curtis vs. Bellarmine Prep, 7 p.m.

NPSL

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Auburn Mountainview vs. Decatur, 6 p.m.

Todd Beamer vs. Mount Rainier, 6 p.m.

NON-LEAGUE

Glacier Peak 7, Woodinville 0, 1Q

Montesano vs. Columbia, 6 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Washington School for the Deaf vs. Mary M. Knight, 4 p.m.

Riverside vs. Newport, 6 p.m.

Colville vs. Timberlake, 7 p.m.

Deer Park vs. Freeman, 7 p.m.

Toledo vs. Stevenson, 7 p.m.

Quincy vs. Naches Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville vs. Kettle Falls, canceled