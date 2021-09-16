High school football roundup: Tristan Warner carries Bellarmine over Curtis

BELLARMINE 41, CURTIS 27

After the first quarter between the Lions and Vikings ended tied at seven, it seemed like the game would be a defensive stalemate.

However, senior Tristan Warner had other ideas. Normally the starting quarterback for the Lions, he stepped aside to play some running back and let junior Payton Faker handle the snaps against the Vikings. It was clearly the right call.

Warner was devastating running the ball for the Lions. Not only did he find the end zone four times during the game, but he also earned 223 yards on the ground on just 10 carries. He almost singlehandedly carried the team’s offense.

Almost, but not without Payton Faker going 9-for-15, throwing for 167 yards and two touchdowns himself. His favorite target on the night was his older brother senior wide receiver Ty Faker, who amassed 39 yards on four receptions and a touchdown.

BP: 7-14-20-0--41

C: 7-0-7-13--27