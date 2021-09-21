High School Sports
Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 13 to 18)
Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 13 to 18). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.
Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.
You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.
Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.
Gabi Faamausili, Steilacoom volleyball: Led Steilacoom to three wins in the week. In a 3-0 win over Tumwater, she had 21 kills, 4 blocks, 14 digs, 1 ace; in a 3-2 win over Enumclaw she had 11 digs, 23 kills, 2 blocks and in a 3-0 win over Fife she had 7 digs, 21 kills, 1 block, 3 aces.
Melanie Torres, Puyallup soccer: Scored the game-winning goal against Rogers in 1-0 win on Thursday.
Luke Alfonso, Stadium cross country: Finished first in the PLU Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, 36 seconds.
Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep cross country: Took first in the Metro cross country meet at Magnuson Park in Seattle on Friday, running a personal record 16 minutes, 44.60 seconds.
Tristan Warner, Bellarmine Prep: On offense, he had 10 carries for 223 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Curtis. Defensively, had 12 solo tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Ethan Hogan, Peninsula: Rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in Peninsula’s comeback Fish Bowl win against rival Gig Harbor.
Jordan Dwyer, Puyallup: Had 106 yards on five catches in valley battle defeat to Sumner.
Dempsy James, Spanaway Lake: Sentinels quarterback had a passing touchdown and three rushing touchdowns in 47-0 win over Silas.
Thaddeus Umi-Tuato’o, Auburn Riverside: Had two rushing touchdowns in 42-38 win over rival Auburn.
Aidan Herd, Orting: Rushed for a touchdown and 183 yards in 32-20 win over White River.
Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln: Abes’ QB completed 24-of-39 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns in defeat to Bellevue.
Peyton Wing, Sumner: Sumner running back rushed for the game-winning touchdown against rival Puyallup.
Comments