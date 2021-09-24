Tables turned: Lincoln beats reigning 3A PCL champ Spanaway Lake emphatically, 41-14

Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson scores a first-half touchdown on a keeper as Lincoln played Spanaway Lake in a 3A PCL football game at Art Crate Field on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

The Lincoln High School football team was shocked by Spanaway Lake in the 2021 spring season, losing 34-7 at Lincoln Bowl in the season opener, just one season after advancing all the way to the Class 3A state tournament semifinals. Lincoln emphatically flipped the script on Thursday, beating Spanaway Lake 41-14 at Art Crate Field on Thursday night. Here’s what we learned from Lincoln’s win.

LINCOLN GETS ITS REVENGE

Last season’s loss to Spanaway Lake left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Abes’ players. Lincoln was young last season, but the Abes felt they were better than they showed in the loss to the Sentinels in the spring. So Thursday night’s win was sweet revenge over the reigning 3A Pierce County League champions.

“It was, especially after the last shortened season,” said Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson. “They were our first game last season. We can make any excuse we want; we weren’t prepared or anything. Our big goal as a team is just to come out here and play hard for each other and that’s what happens. Revenge just happens naturally.”

The win puts Lincoln in the driver’s seat to win the 3A PCL this year. Last season, Spanaway Lake conceded just 14 total points over the span of six games. By half, the Sentinels had already allowed more than that, with Lincoln taking a 21-6 lead into the break.

“Having game film helped a lot,” Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto said. “We weren’t able to get film (last spring). I know they only had one game, but football is watching film. We were able to prepare and the kids did a good job carrying out the gameplan.”

LINCOLN’S DEFENSE SHINES

Particularly, Lincoln’s defensive line, which lived in Spanaway Lake’s backfield and made life a nightmare for Sentinels’ quarterback Dempsy James. Five-star defensive end recruit Jayden Wayne, one of the top junior recruits in the country, put his skillset on full display, blowing up Spanaway Lake’s offensive tackles all night.

Quarterbacks, running backs and receivers receive the bulk of praise and attention from the media more often than not, but Lincoln won this game in large part due to its physical line play. Lincoln’s defensive line was relentless in the win.

Lincoln’s interior linemen — Tua Tauiliili, Trey Meredith and JoJo Jordan in particular — stuffed the run and got constant pressure on James. Tauiliili drew double teams throughout the night and still made his presence felt.

“Our d-line did a great job,” Matsumoto said. “That was the emphasis, to contain (James)and keep him under control. Jayden had a great game, Jeremiah Lenard did a great job containing him. The interior guys, Tua, Trey, JoJo, they did a great job.”

Lincoln’s defensive play wasn’t good during the non-league portion of the season (albeit against some very strong competition), Matsumoto readily admits. In three games against Yelm, Skyline and Bellevue, Lincoln gave up an average of 44 points per game. Thursday’s win was a positive sign of progress.

KHALEEL ROBINSON IS HOME RUN THREAT FOR ABES

The wideout caught three catches for 118 yards in Thursday night’s win. All three of his catches went for touchdowns. How’s that for efficiency?

Robinson and QB Gabarri Johnson are cousins, which may help explain the rapport the duo is sharing right now.

“Our connection is close beyond football,” Johnson said. “We’ve grown up with each other. When we first started playing in kindergarten, we were on the same team together. He just trusts himself and the team. He’s a great player.”

Matsumoto said Robinson just keeps coming up big in important moments.

“He’s just super consistent, runs great routes, he’s fast, has good hands,” he said. “The defense, they put too much attention on other guys maybe, I don’t know. But he’s been great for us.”

GABARRI JOHNSON KEEPS FILLING UP THE STAT SHEET

We’ve written at length about Lincoln’s signal caller. But the praise continues to be warranting. Simply put, the junior keeps proving he’s one of the state’s — and the country’s — top dual-threat quarterbacks. In Thursday’s win, he completed 13-of-21 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. And he ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries (a number that would be higher, if not accounting for sacks). For the math majors in the room, that’s five total touchdowns, which is in line with the types of performances Johnson is putting out every week these days.

Johnson went through some growing pains during the spring season. It’s understandable; he was a sophomore and going through his first season as the starting quarterback at the high school level. This year, he looks in total control of the offense — more mature, experienced, poised.

“I’m just comfortable with the game,” Matsumoto said. “Been with my coaches watching film, going over plays extra with the quarterbacks coach. I just came out here — it was just on me to play my game and do what I do. There was nothing more to it. Just trust my teammates. We’ve had time to practice with each other rather than last year. Just trusting myself, trusting my teammates and we came out here and balled.

“A lot of growth, just trusting myself, trusting my receivers, letting the ball out when I know I can. Not hitching, doing too much thinking. Just playing the game and letting everything flow.”