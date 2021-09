The Olympia Bears take the field. The Emerald Ridge Jaguars defeated Olympia, 28-26, at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. dperine@thenewstribune.com

STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 4

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 23)

SOUTH SOUND

2A SPSL

Fife vs. White River, 4 p.m.

3A PCL

Lincoln vs. Spanaway Lake, 7 p.m.

3A SSC

North Thurston vs. Capital, 7 p.m.

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 21, Puyallup 3, 2Q

Sumner vs. South Kitsap, 7 p.m.

4A NPSL

Federal Way vs. Kentridge, 6 p.m.

Todd Beamer vs. Auburn Riverside, 7 p.m.

NON-LEAGUE

Inglemoor vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Kamiak vs. Cascade, 6 p.m.

Union vs. Chiawana, 6 p.m.

Tonasket vs. Chelan, 7 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Clallam Bay vs. Washington School for the Deaf, 4 p.m.

Entiat vs. Pateros, 6 p.m.

Davenport vs. Lake Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Ferris vs. Lewis & Clark, 7 p.m.

Selkirk vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 7 p.m.

