High School Sports
High school football roundup: White River watches lead disappear, but rallies for Thursday win
WHITE RIVER 35, FIFE 24
White River watched a three-touchdown lead disappear to Fife, but the Hornets rallied for a pair of late scores to beat the Trojans by a score of 35-24 on Thursday night.
Fife trailed 21-0 in the second quarter, but a one-yard rushing touchdown from Tino Asoau put the Trojans on the board. They’d force a safety less than a minute later, closing the deficit to twelve.
37 seconds after receiving the safety kick, quarterback Dylan Goldstrom kept the ball for a 19-yard rushing score, and Fife converted the two-point try. They were within five.
Midway through the third quarter, Fife took a 24-21 lead. This time, it was Jairo Ramirez who scampered for an 11-yard rushing score.
From that point on, the Trojan offense fell silent. White River jumped back in front after a late third-quarter touchdown, and sealed it with another score in the final period.
Goldstrom completed six of twelve passes for 128 yards in the loss.
BOX SCORE
WR: 13-8-7-7—35
F: 0-16-8-0—24
