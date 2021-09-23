High school football roundup: White River watches lead disappear, but rallies for Thursday win

UW commit Vega Ioane leads the way for Eagles running back Khalil Yarbo on a running play in the third period of Graham Kapowsin’s 34-3 victory at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sep. 23, 2021. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

WHITE RIVER 35, FIFE 24

White River watched a three-touchdown lead disappear to Fife, but the Hornets rallied for a pair of late scores to beat the Trojans by a score of 35-24 on Thursday night.

Fife trailed 21-0 in the second quarter, but a one-yard rushing touchdown from Tino Asoau put the Trojans on the board. They’d force a safety less than a minute later, closing the deficit to twelve.

37 seconds after receiving the safety kick, quarterback Dylan Goldstrom kept the ball for a 19-yard rushing score, and Fife converted the two-point try. They were within five.

Midway through the third quarter, Fife took a 24-21 lead. This time, it was Jairo Ramirez who scampered for an 11-yard rushing score.

From that point on, the Trojan offense fell silent. White River jumped back in front after a late third-quarter touchdown, and sealed it with another score in the final period.

Goldstrom completed six of twelve passes for 128 yards in the loss.

BOX SCORE

WR: 13-8-7-7—35

F: 0-16-8-0—24