Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 20 to 25)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 20-25). Coting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Joshua Wood, Graham-Kapowsin: Eagles QB completed 17-of-23 passes for 137 yards and four touchdowns in 34-3 win against Puyallup. He rushed eight times for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln: Abes’ QB completed 13-of-21 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in 41-14 win over Spanaway Lake. Also ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Eleanor Smith, Stadium swim: Freshman took the top spot in Sharkfest’s ‘Escape from Alcatraz’ race, a 1.5-mile open water race in San Francisco on Saturday.

Sophie Blake, Gig Harbor soccer: Sophomore midfielder had three goals in 4-1 win over rival Peninsula.

Zavier Nixon, Washington: Rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in 40-36 win over Clover Park. Also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Leo Pulalasi, Lakes: Had 346 yards of total offense in win against Bonney Lake, rushing 13 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 8-of-15 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Jayden Wayne, Lincoln: Defensive end had three sacks and eight tackles in 41-14 win against Spanaway Lake.

Ben Hunter, Emerald Ridge: Senior defensive back had 3.5 tackles and three interceptions, including a pick-six, in win against Curtis.

Kayde Bodine, Auburn Mountainview: Lions QB threw for 177 yards and four touchdowns in 41-26 win over rival Auburn on Friday.

Ethan Hogan, Peninsula: Rushed 15 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns in comeback win over Timberline.

Cruize Corvin, Lakes cross country: Finished second in the Bellevue Cross Country Invitational on Saturday with a personal record time 15 minutes, 3.6 seconds.