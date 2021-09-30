High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 5
WEEK 5
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 30)
SOUTH SOUND
NPSL
Kentlake 13, Kent-Meridian 7, 1Q
Auburn Riverside 28, Decatur 0, 2Q
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin at Curtis, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Emerald Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
3A SSC
Central Kitsap at Timberline, 7 p.m.
2A SPSL
White River at Steilacoom, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Spanaway Lake at Liberty (Renton), 7 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Kalama at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
Sammamish at Highline, 6 p.m.
Foster at Lindbergh, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Ingraham, 7 p.m.
Muckleshoot Tribal School at Quilcene, 4:30 p.m.
Warden at Dayton/Waitsburg, 6 p.m.
Royal at Wahluke, 5 p.m.
Sequim at Bremerton, 6:30 p.m.
Lummi at Tulalip Heritage, 6 p.m.
Asotin at Davenport, 7 p.m.
Battle Ground at Camas, 7 p.m.
Almira-Coulee-Hartline at Inchelium, 7 p.m.
Kettle Falls at Reardan, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (OCT. 1)
SOUTH SOUND
NPSL
Thomas Jefferson at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Kentridge at Kentwood, 7 p.m.
Auburn Mountainview at Mount Rainier, 7 p.m.
4A SPSL
Olympia at South Kitsap, 7 p.m.
Puyallup at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Sumner at Bethel, 7 p.m.
3A PCL
Stadium at Lakes, 7 p.m.
Mount Tahoma at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Bonney Lake at Silas, 7 p.m.
3A SSC
Peninsula at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
North Thurston at Gig Harbor, 7 p.m.
Capital at Yelm, 7 p.m.
2A SPSL
Orting at Washington, 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Fife, 7 p.m.
2A EVCO
Black Hills at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
W.F. West at Shelton, 7 p.m.
1A EVCO
Napavine at Montesano, 7 p.m.
1A NISQUALLY
Cascade Christian at Kings, 7 p.m.
East Jefferson at Vashon Island, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Kennedy Catholic at Port Angeles, 6:30 p.m.
Charles Wright at Winlock, 7 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Evergreen (Vancouver) at Union, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Kelso, 7 p.m.
Skyview at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Mark Morris at Hudson’s Bay, 5 p.m.
Ridgefield at Washougal, 7 p.m.
Fort Vancouver at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.
Hockinson at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Columbia River at RA Long, 7 p.m.
Morton-White Pass at PeEll/Willapa Valley, 7 p.m.
Forks at Raymond, 7 p.m.
Chief Leschi at Ocosta, 7 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Wahkiakum, 7 p.m.
Taholah at Oakville, 7 p.m.
Naselle at Mossyrock, 7 p.m.
Evergreen (Seattle) at Interlake, 7 p.m.
Lake Washington at Newport, 7 p.m.
Juanita at Hazen, 7 p.m.
Mercer Island at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Issaquah, 7 p.m.
Redmond at Eastlake, 7 p.m.
Bothell at Mount Si, 7 p.m.
Woodinville at Moses Lake, 6 p.m.
Inglemoor at North Creek, 7 p.m.
Rainier Beach at Ballard, 5 p.m.
Lincoln (Seattle) at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
O’Dea at Seattle Prep, 7 p.m.
Nathan Hale at Lakeside (Seattle), 7 p.m.
West Seattle at Bishop Blanchet, 7 p.m.
Eastside Catholic at Garfield, 7:45 p.m.
Franklin at Chief Sealth, 7:45 p.m.
Sultan at Granite Falls, 7 p.m.
South Whidbey at Cedar Park Christian, 7 p.m.
Kamiak at Jackson, 5 p.m.
Glacier Peak at Mariner, 7 p.m.
Lake Stevens at Snohomish, 7 p.m.
Ferndale at Marysville-Pilchuck, 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Marysville-Getchell at Stanwood, 7 p.m.
Oak Harbor at Cascade (Everett), 8 p.m.
Everett at Shorewood, 7 p.m.
Shorecrest at Lynnwood, 5 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, 8 p.m.
Mount Baker at Tonasket, 4 p.m.
Nooksack Valley at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Squalicum at Sehome, 5 p.m.
Burlington-Edison at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Lynden at Cedarcrest, 7 p.m.
Anacortes at Bellingham, 8 p.m.
Neah Bay at Darrington, 6 p.m.
Coupeville at Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Cities Prep at Columbia (Burbank)
White Swan at Highland, 7 p.m.
Granger at Cle Elum, 7 p.m.
Othello at Selah, 7 p.m.
Ellensburg at Grandview, 7 p.m.
East Valley (Yakima) at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.
Naches Valley at Kiona Benton, 6 p.m.
College Place at Connell, 7 p.m.
Colville at Omak, 7 p.m.
Chelan at Cascade (Leavenworth), 7 p.m.
Quincy at Cashmere, 7 p.m.
Brewster at Okanogan, 4 p.m.
Northwest Christian (Colbert) at Manson, 6 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt at Oroville, 7 p.m.
East Valley (Spokane) at North Central, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Rogers (Spokane), 7 p.m.
West Valley (Spokane) at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Lewis and Clark at Mount Spokane, 7 p.m.
University at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Mead at Cheney, 7 p.m.
Ferris at Coeur D’Alene, 7 p.m.
Hanford at Kennewick, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Post Falls at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Chiawana at Richland, 7 p.m.
Kamiakin at Southridge, 8 p.m.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.
Cusick at Curlew, 3 p.m.
Adna at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.
North Mason at Port Angeles, 6:30 p.m.
Bainbridge at Kingston, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Quinault at Clallam Bay, 7 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley at Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.
Lakeside at Medical Lake, 7 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
North Beach at Rainier, 7 p.m.
Touchet at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
Eastmont at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Davis at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Sunnside at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
Zillah at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Freeman, 7 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Sunset, 7 p.m.
Goldendale at Kittitas/Thorp, 7 p.m.
Newport at Deer Park, 7 p.m.
Selkirk at Republic, 7 p.m.
Mary Walker at Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 7 p.m.
Northport at Odessa, 7 p.m.
Lynden Christian at Blaine, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (OCT. 2)
SOUTH SOUND
NPSL
Tahoma at Federal Way, 1 p.m.
2A SPSL
Enumclaw at Clover Park, 3 p.m.
2A EVCO
Centralia at Rochester, 7 p.m.
1A EVCO
Tenino at Eatonville, 1 p.m.
Mount Baker at Elma, 4 p.m.
1A NISQUALLY
Klahowya at Bellevue Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Renton at Life Christian, 7 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Tacoma Baptist at Evergreen Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
River View at Mabton, 1 p.m.
Wapato at Toppenish, noon
Bridgeport at Entiat, 1 p.m.
This story was originally published September 30, 2021 6:35 PM.
