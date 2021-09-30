STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 5

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 30)

SOUTH SOUND

NPSL

Kentlake 13, Kent-Meridian 7, 1Q

Auburn Riverside 28, Decatur 0, 2Q

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin at Curtis, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Emerald Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

3A SSC

Central Kitsap at Timberline, 7 p.m.

2A SPSL

White River at Steilacoom, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Spanaway Lake at Liberty (Renton), 7 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Kalama at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

Sammamish at Highline, 6 p.m.

Foster at Lindbergh, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Ingraham, 7 p.m.

Muckleshoot Tribal School at Quilcene, 4:30 p.m.

Warden at Dayton/Waitsburg, 6 p.m.

Royal at Wahluke, 5 p.m.

Sequim at Bremerton, 6:30 p.m.

Lummi at Tulalip Heritage, 6 p.m.

Asotin at Davenport, 7 p.m.

Battle Ground at Camas, 7 p.m.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline at Inchelium, 7 p.m.

Kettle Falls at Reardan, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (OCT. 1)

SOUTH SOUND

NPSL

Thomas Jefferson at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentridge at Kentwood, 7 p.m.

Auburn Mountainview at Mount Rainier, 7 p.m.

4A SPSL

Olympia at South Kitsap, 7 p.m.

Puyallup at Rogers, 7 p.m.

Sumner at Bethel, 7 p.m.

3A PCL

Stadium at Lakes, 7 p.m.

Mount Tahoma at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Bonney Lake at Silas, 7 p.m.

3A SSC

Peninsula at River Ridge, 7 p.m.

North Thurston at Gig Harbor, 7 p.m.

Capital at Yelm, 7 p.m.

2A SPSL

Orting at Washington, 7 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Fife, 7 p.m.

2A EVCO

Black Hills at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.

W.F. West at Shelton, 7 p.m.

1A EVCO

Napavine at Montesano, 7 p.m.

1A NISQUALLY

Cascade Christian at Kings, 7 p.m.

East Jefferson at Vashon Island, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Kennedy Catholic at Port Angeles, 6:30 p.m.

Charles Wright at Winlock, 7 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Evergreen (Vancouver) at Union, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Skyview at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Mark Morris at Hudson’s Bay, 5 p.m.

Ridgefield at Washougal, 7 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.

Hockinson at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Columbia River at RA Long, 7 p.m.

Morton-White Pass at PeEll/Willapa Valley, 7 p.m.

Forks at Raymond, 7 p.m.

Chief Leschi at Ocosta, 7 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Wahkiakum, 7 p.m.

Taholah at Oakville, 7 p.m.

Naselle at Mossyrock, 7 p.m.

Evergreen (Seattle) at Interlake, 7 p.m.

Lake Washington at Newport, 7 p.m.

Juanita at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Mercer Island at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

Skyline at Issaquah, 7 p.m.

Redmond at Eastlake, 7 p.m.

Bothell at Mount Si, 7 p.m.

Woodinville at Moses Lake, 6 p.m.

Inglemoor at North Creek, 7 p.m.

Rainier Beach at Ballard, 5 p.m.

Lincoln (Seattle) at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

O’Dea at Seattle Prep, 7 p.m.

Nathan Hale at Lakeside (Seattle), 7 p.m.

West Seattle at Bishop Blanchet, 7 p.m.

Eastside Catholic at Garfield, 7:45 p.m.

Franklin at Chief Sealth, 7:45 p.m.

Sultan at Granite Falls, 7 p.m.

South Whidbey at Cedar Park Christian, 7 p.m.

Kamiak at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Glacier Peak at Mariner, 7 p.m.

Lake Stevens at Snohomish, 7 p.m.

Ferndale at Marysville-Pilchuck, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Marysville-Getchell at Stanwood, 7 p.m.

Oak Harbor at Cascade (Everett), 8 p.m.

Everett at Shorewood, 7 p.m.

Shorecrest at Lynnwood, 5 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, 8 p.m.

Mount Baker at Tonasket, 4 p.m.

Nooksack Valley at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Squalicum at Sehome, 5 p.m.

Burlington-Edison at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Lynden at Cedarcrest, 7 p.m.

Anacortes at Bellingham, 8 p.m.

Neah Bay at Darrington, 6 p.m.

Coupeville at Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-Cities Prep at Columbia (Burbank)

White Swan at Highland, 7 p.m.

Granger at Cle Elum, 7 p.m.

Othello at Selah, 7 p.m.

Ellensburg at Grandview, 7 p.m.

East Valley (Yakima) at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Naches Valley at Kiona Benton, 6 p.m.

College Place at Connell, 7 p.m.

Colville at Omak, 7 p.m.

Chelan at Cascade (Leavenworth), 7 p.m.

Quincy at Cashmere, 7 p.m.

Brewster at Okanogan, 4 p.m.

Northwest Christian (Colbert) at Manson, 6 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt at Oroville, 7 p.m.

East Valley (Spokane) at North Central, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Rogers (Spokane), 7 p.m.

West Valley (Spokane) at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Lewis and Clark at Mount Spokane, 7 p.m.

University at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Mead at Cheney, 7 p.m.

Ferris at Coeur D’Alene, 7 p.m.

Hanford at Kennewick, 5 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.

Post Falls at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Chiawana at Richland, 7 p.m.

Kamiakin at Southridge, 8 p.m.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.

Cusick at Curlew, 3 p.m.

Adna at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

North Mason at Port Angeles, 6:30 p.m.

Bainbridge at Kingston, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Quinault at Clallam Bay, 7 p.m.

Sedro-Woolley at Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.

Lakeside at Medical Lake, 7 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.

North Beach at Rainier, 7 p.m.

Touchet at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

Eastmont at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Davis at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunnside at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

Zillah at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Freeman, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Sunset, 7 p.m.

Goldendale at Kittitas/Thorp, 7 p.m.

Newport at Deer Park, 7 p.m.

Selkirk at Republic, 7 p.m.

Mary Walker at Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 7 p.m.

Northport at Odessa, 7 p.m.

Lynden Christian at Blaine, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (OCT. 2)

SOUTH SOUND

NPSL

Tahoma at Federal Way, 1 p.m.

2A SPSL

Enumclaw at Clover Park, 3 p.m.

2A EVCO

Centralia at Rochester, 7 p.m.

1A EVCO

Tenino at Eatonville, 1 p.m.

Mount Baker at Elma, 4 p.m.

1A NISQUALLY

Klahowya at Bellevue Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Renton at Life Christian, 7 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Tacoma Baptist at Evergreen Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

River View at Mabton, 1 p.m.

Wapato at Toppenish, noon

Bridgeport at Entiat, 1 p.m.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 6:35 PM.