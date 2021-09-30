High school football roundup: Graham-Kapowsin cruises to victory; Timberline wins in dramatic fashion

Timberline wide receiver Landon Rith celebrates on the sidelines as Darell Gipson breaks loose for a 72-yard touchdown reception during Friday night’s non-league football game against the Kent Meridian Royals at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Washington, Sept. 10, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 58, CURTIS 12

The Eagles’ win over the Vikings was about as complete and thorough as a team could get. After the defense forced a three-and-out against Curtis, the offense took over for the rest of the game and did not look back.

Senior quarterback Joshua Wood had an efficient night passing the ball around, going 14-for-19 for 215 yards, three touchdowns, and a pick. In fact, the very first Eagles’ drive resulted in a 24-yard strike to sophomore receiver Jabez Woods.

The running game was also on point for the Eagles as they combined for 346 yards on the ground. Junior Michael Toa, senior Julian Mason, and Wood all scored a touchdown; while senior Tasi Ainuu had the longest run of the night with an 82-yard touchdown run.

BOX SCORE

GK: 8-22--20-8--58

C: 0-6-0-6--12

TIMBERLINE 31, CENTRAL KITSAP 28

Though they were down 28-14 at one point in the third quarter, the Blazers kept clawing at the lead the Cougars held and eventually found their way to a 28-28 tie.

After junior quarterback Jackson Brown exited the game with a concussion, coach James Jones decided to roll with senior wide receiver Franco Segura under center. The offensive plan was simplified: spread out the Cougars to get runs on the inside and when they cheat in, get passes out to the outside.

The defense also had to step up after allowing Cougar running backs to find open lanes and gash them for yardage. That’s when Jones threw in senior offensive lineman Cameron Sanders out on defense. His main goal was to blow up the Cougars’ offense and free up the Blazer linebackers to make their plays.

After tying the game and keeping the Cougar offense out of the end zone, and with almost no time left on the clock, sophomore kicker Gage Pedro lined up from 40 yards out for a game-winning field goal. As time expired, Pedro’s kick was good and gave the Blazers the come-from-behind win.

BOX SCORE

T: 7-7-7-10--31

CK: 7-7-14-0--28