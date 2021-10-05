Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 27 to Oct. 2)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 27 to Oct. 2). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Max Walker, Bellarmine Prep: Lions kicker kicked the game-winning field goal against Emerald Ridge in a 23-20 win on Thursday night at Sparks Stadium.

Tony Harste, Emerald Ridge: Sophomore had seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in loss to Bellarmine Prep.

De’Andre Napier, Steilacoom: Rushed for 92 yards on 15 carries in 14-0 win against White River.

Payton Accetturo, Auburn Riverside: Completed 13-of-16 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in 45-7 win over Decatur.

Bo Carlson, Sumner: Spartans’ QB completed 16-of-19 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns in 42-0 win over Bethel. Also rushed for a touchdown.

Joshua Collie, Spanaway Lake: Rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries in 19-14 win over Liberty.

Micah Balzarini, Puyallup: QB completed a perfect 9-of-9 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown in the first half in win over Rogers.

Justin Brennan, Lakes: In 62-0 win over Stadium, completed 9-of-10 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Also rushed twice for nine yards and a touchdown.

Aiden Lester, Peninsula: Junior rushed eight times for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 35-6 win over River Ridge.

Amari Goodfellow, Auburn: Rushed 16 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns in 40-18 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Malcolm Harper, Enumclaw: Threw five touchdown passes and rushed for another score in 49-14 win over Clover Park, setting up showdown with Steilacoom on Friday night.

Aidan Herd, Orting: Rushed 12 times for 168 yards in 21-7 win over Washington. Also caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln: Another week, another stellar performance for the Abes’ QB, who completed 13-of-18 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns in 48-14 win over Mount Tahoma. Also rushed 10 times for 100 yards and another two touchdowns on the ground.

Job Kralik, Eatonville: Rushed three times for 90 yards and two touchdowns in 24-22 win over Tenino. Also had an interception on defense.

Elise Miller, Gig Harbor soccer: Freshman scored three goals and had three assists in two wins over Timberline and River Ridge.