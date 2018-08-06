Robinson Cano begins rehab assignment with Rainiers on Monday night

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais only said “real soon” when asked Sunday about when Robinson Cano might begin a minor league rehab assignment.

But Servais meant it.

Cano will play with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday at Cheney Stadium in his first game since he fractured his finger and then was hit with an 80-game suspension for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement.

Monday will be Cano’s first minor-league game since one game last year in the Dominican Winter League. He was last in a Triple-A game in 2005 with the Yankees’ Triple-A Columbus.

The Rainiers play at 7:05 p.m. Monday against Colorado Springs in Tacoma.

Barring any postponed or cancelled games, Cano is eligible to return to the Mariners on Aug. 14.

The 35-year-old Cano played in 39 games before heading to the disabled list on May 14 after he was hit by a pitch that fractured his finger against the Tigers a day earlier in Detroit.

On May 15 MLB announced Cano would be suspended 80 games because he took a diuretic that was deemed by an independent investigator to have been used to mask performance-enhancing drugs.

Cano had said he took the diuretic because it was prescribed to him by his doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment he didn’t specify. But MLB’s joint drug agreement states that players cannot be suspended for using a diuretic on its list, they can only be suspended if an independent investigator proves it was used to mask PEDs.

In his first and only interview with media since the suspension, Cano said a month ago that he is responsible for what goes into his body, but that he had never had any issues with MLB’s drug testing in his previous 13 seasons.

Cano was hitting .287 (41-for-143) with a .383 on-base percentage before he went to the disabled list. Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said they plan to play Cano every day when he returns and scoffed at those who would think the Mariners would be better off otherwise, saying “you’re crazy. We are a better team when he’s in there.”

But he won’t go back to playing predominately second base like he’s done throughout what many had projected as a Hall of Fame career before the suspension and link to PEDs. The Mariners have said that will continue to be Dee Gordon’s position, though there could be a few games, they said, when Gordon goes back to playing center field like he did for the first time in his career to start the Mariners’ season.

So Cano has been working out at third base and first base in the Dominican Republic. Cano has never played third in the major leagues, but he did play one game there with Triple-A Columbus in 2005 and four games at third with Double-A Trenton in 2004.

Kyle Seager, a Gold Glove third baseman who has solidified that position for the Mariners since 2011, was asked Sunday about his reaction to hearing Cano was working at third.

“I mean, it’s not a bad thing,” Seager said. “Anything we can do to get him in the lineup is going to be a good thing. The situation that we’re in, we got to get to the playoffs, first and foremost. But having that versatility is going to help everybody.”

And Ryon Healy after a game on July 22 was asked about potentially splitting time with Cano at first base.

“All I can do is go out there and be Ryon Healy,” he said. “This is not the first time this has happened to me or to anyone else on this team. I want to help this team win every single day whether I’m in the lineup or not and I’m going to figure out a way to do that when Cano comes back or whatever. I don’t care. I want to win and I want to go where this team hasn’t gone before.

"And I know I'm going to be a part of that. I'm excited for that opportunity and my job is to make their job as hard as possible when that opportunity comes."






