Mariners change up their lineup, debut a new leadoff hitter for Astros game

The Mariners have a new leadoff hitter for Thursday’s game against the division-leading Houston Astros.
Come on down, Mitch Haniger.
Haniger replaces Dee Gordon as Seattle’s first hitter in the lineup announced by manager Scott Servais. Servais had hinted that Gordon’s struggles to reach base — he’s walked only seven times all year — were forcing the team’s hand to do something atop a lineup that’s struggled to score runs.
That’s where Haniger comes in. He leads the team with a .357 on-base percentage. Compare that to Gordon’s .300.
That move created other changes to the lineup.
Hitting third was Jean Segura. The shortstop is leading the team with a .305 batting average and is fifth on the Mariners’ with 53 RBI.
Gordon moves into the No. 9 position.
And batting sixth is Mike Zunino, fresh off a two-homer game in the series finale against the Texas Rangers.
