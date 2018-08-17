Dodgers played home run derby ... and didn’t invite the Mariners

Some resurrected careers have carried the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Matt Kemp back to All-Star Matt Kemp; Max Muncy from Oakland castoff to home-run-mashing first baseman and Manny Machado escaping the doldrums of last-place Baltimore being a few of them.
But the Seattle Mariners? They’re running out of time if they’re going to resurrect their pre-All-Star break winning ways.
Mariners manager Scott Servais got right to it.
“That was a bad ball game,” he said.
Wade LeBlanc and Christian Bergman combined to allow five home runs – the most the Mariners have allowed in a game this season – and that was through seven innings in an 11-1 Dodgers win on Friday at Safeco Field. It all occurred in front of 46,796, which was the Mariners’ fourth sellout this season and the third-largest crowd in Safeco Field history.
Machado hit two of those moonshots, Muncy, Kemp and Yasmani Grandal handled the rest — though none of those homers came against utility position player Andrew Romine, who was the Mariners’ white flag pitching in the ninth inning.
“Not a good night,” Servais said. “We can sit and dwell on it, but it is what it is. We got beat soundly and we have to come back tomorrow and get after them.”
The Mariners had one run and one homer – one that Ryon Healy bounced off the top of the wall in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning against Dodgers rookie right-hander Walker Buehler.
Buehler, a 24-year-old, allowed three hits in six innings with eight strikeouts, and lowered his season ERA to 3.19.
LeBlanc allowed seven runs for the second time in his four starts this month, though five were earned in this one because two scored after Mitch Haniger misplayed a fly ball in right field in the fifth inning. LeBlanc lasted 4 1/3 innings and his ERA (4.04) is at its highest since before he transitioned from the Mariners bullpen to the starting rotation in late April.
LeBlanc breezed through the first two innings until Grandal jumped on the second pitch of the third inning, a cutter on the bottom corner of the plate, for a solo home run. But three batters later he was out of the inning.
But more homers in the fourth inning, starting with a first-pitch curveball to Dodgers’ deadline pickup Manny Machado, the former Orioles shortstop. Muncy added a two-out, two-run home run four batters later for a 4-0 Dodgers lead.
If you recall, Muncy hit .186 in 51 games with the Athletics two years ago. He then spent all of last season facing the Tacoma Rainiers with Triple-A Oklahoma City and, oh, now he’s hit 27 home runs for the Dodgers with 54 RBI so far this season.
LeBlanc was walking back to the dugout with one out in the fifth inning after Bellinger’s RBI single and by the end of the fifth the Dodgers had a 7-1 lead.
It didn’t get better with Bergman throwing. Machado sent a two-run home run into the left-field bullpen seats and Kemp followed two batters later with a two-run shot of his own – just like that, 11-1 Dodgers lead.
A few takeaways:
Cano’s back
Robinson Cano walked to the plate to a mixture of cheers and boos at Safeco Field in his game in Seattle since May 6 because of his 80-game suspension for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement.
Granted, the park was filled with a lot of Dodger blue, reminiscent of the Blue Jays jerseys that frequently fill the stands when Toronto’s team is in town. It was a sold-out night: 46,796 in attendance.
Cano went 0-for-3 with a walk and a fly out to the warning track in right-field with Dodgers right fielder Kike Hernandez leaping into the wall to take away extra bases in the eighth inning.
Since Cano was reinserted into the Mariners’ lineup on Wednesday in Oakland, the Mariners are 1-3, he’s 3-for-12 and the Mariners have scored five runs as a team in 30 innings.
Opportunity lost
Maybe this game will be defined, maybe it wasn’t, by the bottom of the third inning, when the Mariners loaded the bases with one out but left with nothing to show for it.
Haniger reached second base because he hustled on a shallow fly ball into right field that Brian Dozier would drop for a two-base error. Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz followed with back-to-back walks to juice the bases for cleanup hitter Denard Span.
Span was hitting fourth because manager Scott Servais stacked the top of the lineup with the Mariners’ top on-base leaders and Jean Segura was out on paternity leave.
He hit a soft grounder to first base and Muncy threw home to get the force on Haniger. Kyle Seager followed with a fly ball caught at the warning track in center field.
No Mariners runs.
An opportunity like that against this Dodgers rookie, Walker Buehler? It wouldn’t come again.
