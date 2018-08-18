Balk-off. Mariners avoid meltdown with walk-off balk to stun Dodgers in extra-innings

The stage set, lead in hand, the eighth inning had arrived. This had been about as winning-formula as it’s been for the Seattle Mariners recently – the game was in the right-handed arms of dominant duo Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz to lock up a much-needed Seattle win.
For once, they didn’t.
Diaz had converted his previous 28 saves. He was looking for No. 100 for his career and was 47-for-50 in save opportunities overall this season.
But when Max Muncy jumped on a full-count, 98-mph fastball, Diaz could only stare and turn his head in disbelief as it sailed over the right-field wall for home run No. 28 for the former Athletics castoff.
Tie game.
But those clutch, clutch Mariners.
How about a balk-off?
Yes, a walk-off balk when Los Angeles Dodgers starter Dylan Floro failed to set his feet with the bases loaded and Kyle Seager at the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Mariners avoided potential disaster with a 5-4 victory on Saturday night at Safeco Field.
Nelson Cruz was about jumping out of his cleats at first base when he noticed it after drawing walk to load the bases for Kyle Seager. The Mariners improved to 12-1 in extra-innings games this year and are 61-0 when leading after eight innings.
The Mariners (71-53) now trail the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics by 3.5 games in the American League West after the A’s beat the Astros for the second consecutive day to tie the reigning World Series champions atop the division.
What a game.
The Mariners had a 4-1 lead entering the eighth inning when they handed the ball to Alex Colome, who hadn’t allowed a run in his past 20 2/3 innings pitched until Justin Turner led off with a solo homer and Cody Bellinger destroyed a 436-foot blast two batters later.
One night earlier the Dodgers, who lead the National League in home runs, hit five of them in an 11-1 Mariners loss. Now they had handed Diaz his first blown save since June 1 against the Rays.
But Diaz limited the damage to the one dinger and struck out Yasiel Puig and Joc Pederson to keep the game going.
Seattle built its 4-1 lead on a foundation of Kyle Seager’s three-run home run, Seager and Cameron Maybin’s defense and an outing that wasn’t pretty, but effective from right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, who exited after five innings having allowed one run and three hits with four walks.
In the fifth inning, Seager snapped to his right, snared a 113-mph bouncing line drive off the bat of Manny Machado, spun off of the dirt and fired to first base for an out that left Ryon Healy’s brow furrowed after catching it.
Ramirez then used three pitches to strike out Bellinger and there went the most feared batters against a team that last year was playing in the World Series to end a 1-2-3 frame.
What a sequence.
The improbability of something like that for the Mariners was at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar-will-be-at-a-Mariners-game level after what transpired in the first two innings: Seager’s miscue at third base led to a run, Ramirez walked two batters and threw 31 pitches in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second.
Ramirez, in his second start off of the disabled list (after pitching five scoreless innings against the Astros earlier in the week),
He can thank his defense.
Seager made up for his first-inning misplay with his 20th home run of the season, but also a basket catch into left field to end the fourth inning that had Ramirez raising his hands above his head and smiling in approval, and his spin-cycle work in the fifth.
Cameron Maybin, though, made the defensive playoff the game diving to catch Machado’s line drive to left field to strand the bases loaded in the second.
Ramirez’s day wasn’t pretty. But for the Mariners it was so needed.
He would have escaped the first inning without damage had Seager converted a potential double-play ball off Justin Turner’s bat. Instead, a leadoff walk to Joc Pederson resulted in a 1-0 Dodgers lead when Bellinger hit a two-out single. Ramirez then walked Brian Dozier before Stottlemyre’s mound visit and a quick four-pitch strikeout to get out of the first after 31 pitches.
More trouble in the second inning. Ramirez hit Turner in the shoulder with a cutter to load the bases for Machado with two outs. But Maybin dove to his left on a line drive his way to keep the 4-1 lead intact.
The Mariners had three of their four hits off of Dodgers’ veteran lefty Rich Hill in the first inning, including back-to-back singles from Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz to score Mitch Haniger.
Seager then jumped on a high fastball for his sixth home run off of a lefty pitcher this season, which is tied for second-most in the majors among left-handed batters this season.
A few takeaways:
Colome/Diaz duo
The Mariners’ ace card has been an eighth-inning lead – because that means Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz time.
Not this night.
Colome hadn’t allowed a run since June 20 against the Yankees. Diaz hadn’t blown a save since June 1 against the Rays.
Yet, the Dodgers combined for three home runs off of them in the eighth and ninth innings, with Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger taking Colome deep and Max Muncy rocking Diaz’s 98-mph fastball for the game-tying home run in the ninth inning.
Diaz was looking to become the third Mariners pitcher with 100 career saves, joining Kazuhiro Sasaski (129) and J.J. Putz (101). He leads the major leagues with 47 saves, having saved 47-of-50 games entering this one.
Colome did escape with three strikeouts in the eighth and Diaz struck out the final two batters after Muncy’s homer.
Simply Seager
Kyle Seager’s .225 batting average entering Saturday was the lowest of his career, even lower than the .249 average he had last season (his previous low).
But then he has games like this one that can remind of how valuable he is when he hit his 20th home run of the season (his seventh consecutive season with at least 20 home runs and supplied some Gold Glove-worthy defense after a misplay on a potential double-play ball in the first inning (in which he still got Justin Turner out at first base).
Seager has hit 59 home runs against left-handed pitchers since 2012, which is the most in the majors over that span, yanking this one over the right-field seats.
It was also his 1,100th career hit and he’s the sixth player in Mariners history to have that many with the team, joining Ichiro (2,542), Edgar Martinez (2,247), Ken Griffey Jr. (1,843), Jay Buhner (1,255) and Alvin Davis (1,163).
Defense does it
Maybe no play was bigger than Cameron Maybin’s in the second inning.
With the bases loaded after Erasmo Ramirez hit Justin Turner with a pitch, Manny Machado hit a hard line drive into left field that Maybin tracked to his left dived and caught to keep the Mariners’ lead at 4-1.
That was followed by a basket catch Kyle Seager made running into left field to end the fourth and then his spinning play at third base to snare a 113-mph bouncing ground ball in the fifth.
Erasmo Ramirez needed all of it after a rough beginning to this game. He exited after the fifth inning, though, having allowed one run and three hits with four walks.
