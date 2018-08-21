Mike Leake scratched from Mariners start, Ross Detwiler selected from Triple-A

Mike Leake missed his first start for the Seattle Mariners this season.

The Mariners announced they were removing him from his scheduled start less than two hours before Tuesday’s game time against the Houston Astros because of an illness, which meant a Tampa Bay Rays-inspired “opener” appearance for right-handed reliever Nick Vincent.

It was Vincent’s first career start.

But Seattle had help on the way from Triple-A Tacoma because right-handed starter Ross Detwiler was scratched from his scheduled start with the Rainiers to make his way up I-5.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Yes, that Ross Detwiler, the former sixth overall pick by the Washington Nationals in 2007 who hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since Sept. 28, 2016 – when he allowed eight runs in 2 2/3 innings while pitching for the Oakland Athletics.

The 32-year-old Detwiler was scheduled to start for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. The Mariners designated infielder Zach Vincej for assignment to make room for Detwiler on their 40-man roster, and right-hander Chasen Bradford was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to clear space on the 25-man roster.

Leake had made each of his 25 starts this season with an 8-7 record and 3.90 ERA. He leads the Mariners in innings pitched this year (154 2/3) and is less than six innings shy of surpassing the Mariners’ leader for innings pitched last season – left-hander Ariel Miranda (160 innings).

Vincent had appeared in 335 games in his seven-year career but never stared one before Tuesday. The Rays had all but trademarked the use of “openers”, a reliever who throws the first inning but is pulled for a starter after that.

The idea behind such a play is so an experienced reliever can get through the top of the opposing team’s lineup and its best hitters and allow the “starter” to ease his way in against the bottom of the order.





Coincidentally, the Astros were also going with a bullpen day with right-hander Brad Peacock (2-4, 3.19 ERA) starting for the first time this season.

Detwiler is 2-5 with a 5.15 ERA in 11 starts (14 appearances) with Triple-A Tacoma this season. He allowed four runs and six hits with no strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings his most recent outing for the Rainiers on Thursday against Fresno (the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate). Before that he had gone three consecutive outings of at least six innings and allowed four runs over 18 1/3 innings.