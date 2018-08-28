Mariners closer Edwin Diaz (left) stands alongside Mariners manager Scott Servais fresh off Servais’ Diaz-inspired haircut.
Mariners closer Edwin Diaz (left) stands alongside Mariners manager Scott Servais fresh off Servais’ Diaz-inspired haircut. Courtesy of Seattle Mariners
Mariners closer Edwin Diaz (left) stands alongside Mariners manager Scott Servais fresh off Servais’ Diaz-inspired haircut. Courtesy of Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners

50 saves for shave. Mariners closer sets saves record, manager gets a ‘swag’ haircut

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

August 28, 2018 06:45 PM

Scott Servais paid up on his dues. He had a “swag” Edwin Diaz-inspired haircut before the Seattle Mariners series opener Tuesday night in San Diego against the Padres.

It was all for a bet he made in spring training with Diaz – 50 saves for a shave. And Diaz not only has 50 saves – which is the most in a single season in Mariners history – but the 24-year-old closer did this with a week left until September.

“Oh, my phone is just blowing up,” Servais told reporters Tuesday, with waves shaved into the side of the 51-year-old’s head. “I’ve got my daughters, I’ve got my wife chiming in. We have Seahawks people. We’ve got friends from all over the place.”

And then Servais lost his mind and made another bet.

Apparently third baseman Kyle Seager looked at Servais laughing.

“I said, ‘Kyle, if you go for two homers and 4-for-4 tonight, I will go with the Seager tomorrow,’” Servais said.

Yeah, Seager is bald.

“But I quickly stopped that,” Servais said. “Because it may happen. I’m not doing it. No more stupid bets.”

That haircut, though?

Servais spoke to reporters wearing an “Electric Eddie’s Barbershop” hat before the game, to not only hide the ‘do, but also the gray hairs that don’t help accentuate it.

“We thought we’d try to get him some Just for Men to make him look better,” Diaz said.

“But it was fun and fun seeing him in that chair. Everybody was there looking to see how he looked and when he was finished I think he liked it. It’s swag. I think it looked good.”

Diaz flew his barber, Joel, how owns Joel’s VIP Barber Salon in Tacoma to San Diego and frequently provides haircuts for many of the Mariners players, for the haircut.

“I’m just happy,” Diaz said. “He paid the bet. He handled it pretty good. At first, I think he was a little bit scared.”

Diaz’s 50 saves are the most in the major leagues and 13 more than Boston’s Craig Kimbrel has. And the Mariners are 59-0 when Diaz enterss with a lead. He’s 50-for-54 in save opportunities with a 1.97 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677; Twitter: @TJCotterill

  Comments  