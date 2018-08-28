50 saves for shave. Mariners closer sets saves record, manager gets a ‘swag’ haircut

Scott Servais paid up on his dues. He had a “swag” Edwin Diaz-inspired haircut before the Seattle Mariners series opener Tuesday night in San Diego against the Padres.
It was all for a bet he made in spring training with Diaz – 50 saves for a shave. And Diaz not only has 50 saves – which is the most in a single season in Mariners history – but the 24-year-old closer did this with a week left until September.
“Oh, my phone is just blowing up,” Servais told reporters Tuesday, with waves shaved into the side of the 51-year-old’s head. “I’ve got my daughters, I’ve got my wife chiming in. We have Seahawks people. We’ve got friends from all over the place.”
a man of his word....................................... https://t.co/ALOIYs5pE1— Jackie Servais (@JackieServais) August 28, 2018
And then Servais lost his mind and made another bet.
Apparently third baseman Kyle Seager looked at Servais laughing.
“I said, ‘Kyle, if you go for two homers and 4-for-4 tonight, I will go with the Seager tomorrow,’” Servais said.
Yeah, Seager is bald.
“But I quickly stopped that,” Servais said. “Because it may happen. I’m not doing it. No more stupid bets.”
That haircut, though?
Servais spoke to reporters wearing an “Electric Eddie’s Barbershop” hat before the game, to not only hide the ‘do, but also the gray hairs that don’t help accentuate it.
“We thought we’d try to get him some Just for Men to make him look better,” Diaz said.
“But it was fun and fun seeing him in that chair. Everybody was there looking to see how he looked and when he was finished I think he liked it. It’s swag. I think it looked good.”
Diaz flew his barber, Joel, how owns Joel’s VIP Barber Salon in Tacoma to San Diego and frequently provides haircuts for many of the Mariners players, for the haircut.
“I’m just happy,” Diaz said. “He paid the bet. He handled it pretty good. At first, I think he was a little bit scared.”
Diaz’s 50 saves are the most in the major leagues and 13 more than Boston’s Craig Kimbrel has. And the Mariners are 59-0 when Diaz enterss with a lead. He’s 50-for-54 in save opportunities with a 1.97 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched.
The finished product.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 28, 2018
This photo belongs in a museum. pic.twitter.com/LYVoxUJqjl
Narrator: It was at this moment that @Mariners skipper Scott Servais knew he made a mistake.— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 28, 2018
(via Edwin Diaz's IG Live) pic.twitter.com/7FQ7h8xNwW
Comments