Denard Span ignites Mariners’ offense ... and says he’s trying to overthrow Nelson Cruz as Kyle Seager’s best friend

Mariners closer Edwin Diaz earned his fourth American League reliever of the month honor this season with his play in August that brought his major-league save total to 51 with a month to play. Should he get Cy Young consideration?
Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez allowed one run and two hits to earn the win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday with 5 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts off the DL.
Mariners manager Scott Servais got a "swag" haircut to match 24-year-old closer Edwin Diaz because Diaz earned his 50th save. Servais made a spring training bet that he would get the same cut as Diaz if he saved 50 games, a team single-season record.
Robinson Cano hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday to pull closer in the AL West race. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Robinson Cano played his first game since his 80-game drug suspension that has kept him from the Seattle Mariners. He returns on Aug. 14, but he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Highlights courtesy of Tacoma Rainiers.
Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz broke his bat, but still hit a two-run home run over the center-field wall in the seventh inning as part of the Mariners' 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Felix Hernandez pitched five innings and allowed two runs though it took 92 arduous pitches to get through it. He left to a tie game before the Mariners lost, 7-3, to the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 2 in a start that figured to determine his role.
Outfielder Cameron Maybin made his Mariners debut on Aug. 1 against the Houston Astros and went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored. He talked about his wild 24 hours getting from Atlanta to Seattle after learning he was traded.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said the Mariners didn't have assets to obtain one of the top starting pitchers on the market, or didn't try for others. He also says struggling Felix Hernandez will be monitored "day-by-day."
New Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala, fresh off arriving in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals, pitched for the Mariners for the first time on July 31 against the Houston Astros and stranded three runners on base.