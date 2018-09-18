Mariners still deciding who starts Astros finale: Won’t be James Paxton, could be ‘opener’

The Seattle Mariners will either start left-hander Roenis Elias, right-hander Casey Lawrence or maybe an “opener” in Wednesday’s series finale against the Houston Astros.
It just won’t be James Paxton – for certain.
Paxton was throwing in the bullpen before Tuesday’s game at Minute Maid Park, his first time throwing in front of Mariners coaches since he’s recovered from a bout of influenza and pneumonia.
Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters that he’s hoping Paxton makes a start in Arlington this weekend against the Rangers. Felix Hernandez could return then from a tight hamstring, as well.
But Paxton throwing is certainly a good sign for them after not traveling with the team to Anaheim, California.
Servais said Wednesday’s starter is dependent on who they use out of the bullpen on Tuesday.
“We could start (Elias), could go with an opener and Casey Lawrence hasn’t pitched in a while and he has some length to him,” Servais said. “We’ll come up with a plan to get through the first half of the game, but probably when the game is over tonight I’ll text (the starter) tomorrow and say, ‘Hey, you got the first inning.’”
Elias has made 19 appearances (eight starts) for the Mariners this year with a 3.18 ERA in 39 2/3 innings. He started last week against the Angels as part of a 5-0 shutout win.
Lawrence has made just eight relief appearances (no starts) for the Mariners and has allowed 16 runs in 21 innings (8.31 ERA). But in 16 starts with Triple-A Tacoma, Lawrence had a 3.31 ERA.
The Astros will start former American League Cy Young right-hander Dallas Keuchel (11-10, 3.57 ERA) in the 5:10 p.m. Wednesday game in Houston.
Comments