James Paxton happy with first Mariners start since couch-ridden with pneumonia

James Paxton starts for Mariners against Athletics and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings. He talks about being couch-ridden for three days and the frustration of watching Oakland celebrate a playoff berth.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service