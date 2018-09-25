James Paxton happy with first Mariners start since couch-ridden with pneumonia
James Paxton starts for Mariners against Athletics and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings. He talks about being couch-ridden for three days and the frustration of watching Oakland celebrate a playoff berth.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run after a walk, stolen base and two incredible slides on the bases, and then dived for the final out in a 3-2 Mariners win over the Yankees. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners closer Edwin Diaz earned his fourth American League reliever of the month honor this season with his play in August that brought his major-league save total to 51 with a month to play. Should he get Cy Young consideration?
Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez allowed one run and two hits to earn the win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday with 5 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts off the DL.
Mariners manager Scott Servais got a "swag" haircut to match 24-year-old closer Edwin Diaz because Diaz earned his 50th save. Servais made a spring training bet that he would get the same cut as Diaz if he saved 50 games, a team single-season record.
Robinson Cano hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday to pull closer in the AL West race. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Robinson Cano played his first game since his 80-game drug suspension that has kept him from the Seattle Mariners. He returns on Aug. 14, but he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Highlights courtesy of Tacoma Rainiers.
Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz broke his bat, but still hit a two-run home run over the center-field wall in the seventh inning as part of the Mariners' 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Felix Hernandez pitched five innings and allowed two runs though it took 92 arduous pitches to get through it. He left to a tie game before the Mariners lost, 7-3, to the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 2 in a start that figured to determine his role.
Outfielder Cameron Maybin made his Mariners debut on Aug. 1 against the Houston Astros and went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored. He talked about his wild 24 hours getting from Atlanta to Seattle after learning he was traded.
