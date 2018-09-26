Kyle Seager’s tying single off A’s dominant closer set up Mariners extra-innings win

Kyle Seager hit a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the bottom off the ninth inning against dominant Athletics closer Blake Treinen in an eventual 10-8 Mariners victory in 11 innings.
