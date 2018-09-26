Felix Hernandez’s final 2018 start stresses why this offseason is most critical of his career

Felix Hernandez was on a pitch count and coming off a strained hamstring that had kept him out of the Seattle Mariners’ rotation since Sept. 8, so they weren’t expecting blast-from-the-past, super-charged Hernandez to end what has been a tumultuous 2018 on a positive note.
But Wednesday night was more of the same of a career-worst season in just about every way for Hernandez. For consistency sake, he even allowed a first-inning home run, with Marcus Semien getting a 91-mph fastball down the pipe.
Hernandez would toss four-plus innings and was charged for five runs, four earned (on his own error) on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in his final start of 2018, with the Mariners losing to the Oakland Athletics, 9-3, at Safeco Field.
Yet, even with his ERA ballooning to 5.55, he walked off the field after allowing another run and leaving two on with no outs in the fifth inning to an ovation from the fans at Safeco Field behind the Mariners’ dugout.
After all, he’s still Hernandez, he did officially become a U.S. citizen this week, has always expressed his love for Seattle and on this cold September night with the Mariners inching closer to a 17th consecutive season without a playoff appearance, Hernandez did strike out the side in the top of the third to move past Mark Langston into 37th on MLB’s career strikeouts list.
Despite the loss, the Mariners (86-72) won the season series against Oakland (96-63) before the A’s head to the playoffs next week. Of American League West competition, the Mariners went 10-9 against the A’s, 10-9 against the Astros, 11-8 against the Angels and are 7-8 against the Rangers with a four-game season-ending series between Seattle and Texas set to start Thursday.
But, back to Hernandez.
Semien’s first-inning homer was the 11th hit off of Hernandez in the first frame this year, which is tied with the Rockies’ Tyler Anderson for most in the major leagues, though Anderson has started three more games.
Hernandez’s first-inning ERA is 8.16, which is the seventh-highest among pitchers with at least 20 starts.
An inning later Chad Pinder shot a home run off Hernandez to straightaway center field for a 2-0, A’s lead.
But he followed that by striking out Semien, Jed Lowrie and Kris Davis for a 1-2-3 third inning, and he got an ovation from the sparse crowd of 13,727 at Safeco for doing so as he sits 37th on MLB’s all-time K list with 2,467, just behind Jack Morris.
It’s a reminder that 2018 Felix Hernandez shouldn’t diminish the former American League Cy Young winner and two-time ERA champion’s career greatness. Even with this tumultuous season (and the previous two years indicating a season like this could be on the horizon), Hernandez still has a 3.33 career ERA.
But he knows this offseason will be the most important of his career. Pitchers have converted from lights-out stuff to crafty veteran before (think Zach Greinke or C.C. Sabathia) and for the Mariners’ sake, they need Hernandez to cross that bridge, too.
Certainly not impossible. Hernandez’s stuff is still fine, it’s mostly command that haunted him.
There’s simply no leash for another 5.55 ERA season from Hernandez like this one, which is more than a run higher than his previous high of 4.52 in his first full season in the big leagues in 2006. He’s allowed a career-high 27 home runs.
Hernandez did follow that strike-out-the-side third with a 1-2-3 fourth inning. Then he hit Mark Canha to lead off the fifth and on a ball hit right to him from Josh Phegley, Hernandez threw behind Jean Segura at second base for an error.
Nick Martini followed with an RBI single and Hernandez’s day was done after four-plus innings, the A’s leading 3-2.
Chasen Bradford entered, allowed an RBI single to Semien, then intentionally walked major-league home run leader Khris Davis with first base open to load the bases for Matt Olson.
Olson obliged with his first career grand slam on a changeup below the zone. Just like that – 8-2, Athletics.
Davis then in the seventh hit his 47th home run of the season with a solo shot off of Casey Lawrence. That’s 10 more home runs than Nelson Cruz has this year, and Cruz entered Wednesday tied for sixth in the majors in home runs for the season.
So four Oakland home runs in the game, and the A’s upped their total to 132 road home runs for the season, which is the fourth-most road homers in a season in MLB history and one away from tying the 1997 Mariners’ 133 road homers, when Ken Griffey Jr. hit 56 homers.
The Mariners erased that early two-run deficit when Edwin Jackson walked Cruz, Kyle Seager and Daniel Vogelbach to load the bases for Ben Gamel, who hit a two-run double to the wall in right-center field.
That was Gamel’s 14th double this season after hitting 27 last year. He’s hit one home run after hitting 11 last season, though his batting average is about the same from a year ago and on-base is up more than 30 points.
