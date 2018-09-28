Offense? Mariners way too late found some of their long-lost bats this month

One night earlier the Seattle Mariners were as lifeless as they’ve been at any point in this second-half crater out of the playoff chase with two hits in a shutout loss.
So they jumped to a nine-run lead, added three more in the bottom of the eighth inning and rode the combined seven hits from Robinson Cano and Cameron Maybin to a 12-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night at Safeco Field.
Cano went 4-for-5 with a double to tie him with Lou Gehrig at 40th on MLB’s career doubles leaderboard. Maybin had his best day as a Mariner with a 3-for-5 night with four RBI.
This was the sixth time in September the Mariners (87-73) scored at least eight runs in a game. They had two of those games combined in the months of July and August when the Oakland Athletics ran Seattle out of the playoff chase.
But all these runs have kept closer Edwin Diaz out of ninth-inning saves situations. He was warming up with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mariners leading 9-6, when Guillermo Heredia roped a ground-rule double to score a run and Maybin followed with a two-run single.
So instead of a chance for Diaz’s 57th save this year, which would have tied Bobby Thigpen for second-most saves in a single season in MLB history, Diaz sat back down with his major-league leading 56 saves.
The Mariners conclude their 2018 season against the Rangers with games on Saturday and Sunday.
Back to Seattle’s offense.
That friendly phrase for the Mariners, control the zone, reared itself in the second inning. Nelson Cruz, Ryon Healy and Heredia drew walks to load the bases for Maybin, who hit a single off of 6-foot-6 Ronald Guzman’s glove at first base and into right field.
Mitch Haniger then fouled off four consecutive pitchers and drew a bases-loaded, 10-pitch walk. Jean Segura knocked the floodgates open when his fly ball to right field went off of Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara’s glove on his over-the-shoulder attempt. The bases cleared before an RBI single from Cano and double from Cruz made it 7-0, Mariners.
Yes, seven runs in one inning. It felt like they went two months without scoring seven runs.
They tacked on two more in the third inning when Maybin and Cano each had their second run-scoring hits in as many innings.
So 9-0, Mariners.
Except starter Wade LeBlanc struggled with his command after sitting in the dugout so long – this after allowing just one run in three scoreless innings out of the gate.
In the fourth inning LeBlanc walked the leadoff batter, allowed Adrian Beltre’s RBI double and another RBI double from Nomar Mazara before Robinson Chirinos’ two-run home run.
The Rangers tacked on two more runs off LeBlanc in the fifth to cut the lead to 9-6.
Let’s get to it. A few takeaways:
Wade’s world
LeBlanc pitched five innings, allowed six runs (five earned) and struck out six batters after he had cruised through the first three scoreless innings.
The 34-year-old from Lake Charles, Louisiana, had allowed just seven runs in 34 1/3 innings over his previous six starts (1.83 ERA) before allowing five earned runs in five innings this night.
LeBlanc finishes the season with a 3.72 ERA in 162 innings pitched, which should be enough to qualify for the ERA title (it typically requires about 162 innings pitched). He obviously won’t get the ERA title, not with Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell (a Shorewood High School graduate) at a 1.90 ERA.
But the fact LeBlanc reached 162 innings would have been unfathomable at the beginning of the season. He pitched out of the Pirates’ bullpen all last season. His previous career high for innings pitched was way back in 2010 when he tossed 146 innings for the San Diego Padres in 25 starts. He was pitching in Japan three years ago.
LeBlanc earned a $2.75 million one-year contract extension in early July with club options through 2022 and performance bonuses that could net him $32 million. It really marks the first time since he came out of the University of Alabama as a second-round pick in 2006 and pitched with the Padres until 2011 that he’s had a semblance of club stability. He’s since pitched for six other MLB teams, not including minor-league and Japan adventures.
History making
This night included Lou Gehrig and Frank Thomas.
Robinson Cano’s leadoff double in the sixth inning was the 534th of his career, tying him for 40th on MLB’s career doubles list alongside Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig.
That’s some company.
Just earlier, Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, the former Seattle Mariner, had his second RBI in as many innings to move him past Hall of Famer Frank Thomas into sole possession of 24th among MLB’s all-time RBI leaders with 1,706.
Cano has 1,232 career RBI and is No. 142 on that all-time list.
And Beltre is 11th on MLB’s all-time doubles list with 635, just behind the Angels’ Albert Pujols.
Segura injured?
Jean Segura drove in three runs in the second inning when his long fly ball to right field went off of Nomar Mazara’s glove. Mazara tried to make an over-the-shoulder catch and he’s not exactly known for stellar defense.
Then Segura scored on Robinson Cano’s RBI single, just barely avoiding a tag at the plate after a wide throw home. But the problem was Segura didn’t return, indicating something happened on his safe slide.
The Mariners had not officially announced if he was injured.
Comments