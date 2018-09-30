Edwin Diaz saves 57th game, but no soccer skills?

Mariners closer Edwin Diaz saved his 57 game and earned his 300th career strikeout in a 4-1 win over the Rangers. Only one closer in MLB history has more saves than Diaz in a season, and that was Francisco Rodriguez in 2008 with 62 saves.
