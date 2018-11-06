Mariners find a pitching coach in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor leagues

The Seattle Mariners announced on Tuesday the hiring of their new pitching coach, Paul Davis.
Davis spent the last five years working for the St. Louis Cardinals in their minor leagues. Last year, he was the Cardinals manager of pitching analytics, assisting pitchers at all levels. He spent two years as the assistant pitching coordinator and was the organizaation’s rehab pitching coach in 2015. For the 2013-14 seasons, Davis was the pitching coach for the Cardinals’ advanced rookie league team.
“Paul is a bright pitching mind with a very diverse background,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a release issued by the team. “He has exceptional understanding of the mechanics of pitching, as well as the balance to make evidence-based decisions.”
Davis, who replaced Mel Stottlemyre Jr. as the team’s pitching coach, has done a little bit of everything in baseball.
He was the head coach at Dana College (Blair, Nebraska) from 1995-1999 as well as for the Omaha Indians college summer team in 1998. In six seasons at Dana, Davis was twice named Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference Coach-of-the-Year and led the Vikings to a school-record 32 wins and a conference championship in 1996 at the NAIA level.
His scouting background includes his work as the Cardinals pitching mechanics team leader 2014-2018, and time spent as the Philadelphia Phillies pre-draft psychological evaluator in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2012.
Davis has also taught college courses for Nebraska (athletic coaching, 2005-12), Iowa Western Community College (psychology, 2005-11) and Nebraska Wesleyan (sports management, 2007-09).
He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Creighton University (1985), a Bachelor of Science degree in history education from Peru State College (2004) and a Masters in education in educational administration from Nebraska-Lincoln (2004).
“I’m excited to add Paul to our coaching group,” manager Scott Servais said in the team release. “As we’ve talked in recent weeks it became clear that his philosophies, experience and skill set made him a great fit for what we are building here.”
