Mariners sending Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia to Rays for OF Mallex Smith, per reports

Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino, a former first round draft pick who hasn’t fully played to expectations in his six big league seasons, appears set for a trip across the country.

The Mariners are in agreement with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports, on a trade that would send Zunino, outfielder Guillermo Heredia and a minor league pitcher to Jerry Dipoto’s favorite trade partner.

In exchange, the Mariners would reportedly receive outfielder Mallex Smith and a minor league outfielder.

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times was the first to report the potential deal and that the Mariners and Rays had been in talks for the past week. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Mariners had been talking to the Rays about Zunino and he later confirmed the agreement.

It is believed the deal could be finalized on Thursday. The Mariners had not confirmed or officially announced anything.

What’s odd about this deal is that the Mariners briefly had Smith already. He was acquired and quickly traded to Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Drew Smyly, who would never actually pitched a game for the Mariners after requiring season-ending Tommy John surgery in spring training.





So Smith was with the Mariners for a whole 77 minutes after he had just been acquired in a deal with the Braves before the 2017 season.

Smith’s journey was one of the reasons Dipoto earned his “Trader Jerry” moniker. This would also be Dipoto’s 10th with the Rays since he took over before the 2016 season.

When finalized, this trade would mark the end of an era in Seattle for Zunino, who was their first-round draft pick in 2009 out of the University of Florida.

On Wednesday night Zunino was announced as the Wilson defensive player of the year at catcher – an award recognizing the top defensive catcher in baseball, even though Zunino was not even a finalist for the American League’s Gold Glove at catcher this season.

He’s shown flashes of immense talent, but his future with the Mariners really became in doubt with his regression offensively this season after a solid season last year. He slashed ,251/.331/.509 in 2017 and .201/.259/.410 this season.

For his career, Zunino has slashed .207/.276/.406 in over 2,000 at-bats.

This story will update.



