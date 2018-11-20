Mariners, Padres discussing trade involving Jean Segura, Mike Leake, per report

The San Diego Padres are the latest team to enter talks with the Mariners about a potential trade involving shortstop Jean Segura, according to The Athletic.
It reported that the Mariners, per sources, were discussing trading Segura and right-handed pitcher Mike Leake in a deal that would bring outfielder Wil Myers to Seattle.
Segura and Leake both have no-trade clauses and would need to approve any deals.
#Padres have discussed a trade with #Mariners in which they would acquire SS Jean Segura and RHP Mike Leake for OF Wil Myers, sources tell The Athletic. Leake would need to waive his no-trade clause for deal to occur, and also is weighing other potential options, one source says.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 20, 2018
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The salary dump would be about even for both teams. Myers, 27, has four more seasons remaining on his six-year, $83 million contract. Segura, 28, has four years, $58 million remaining on his deal and Leake, 31, is owed $27 million over the next two seasons.
The Athletic reported that the deal was not thought to be close to finalized, just that the clubs are discussing.
The Mariners already traded left-hander James Paxton to the New York Yankees for three prospects and catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia were traded to the Rays as part of a deal for outfielder Mallex Smith.
Comments