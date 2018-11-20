Seattle Mariners

Mariners, Padres discussing trade involving Jean Segura, Mike Leake, per report

By TJ Cotterill

November 20, 2018 03:31 PM

Texas Rangers’ Elvis Andrus is forced out at second as Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura makes the throw to first to complete a double play on Nomar Mazara during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
The San Diego Padres are the latest team to enter talks with the Mariners about a potential trade involving shortstop Jean Segura, according to The Athletic.

It reported that the Mariners, per sources, were discussing trading Segura and right-handed pitcher Mike Leake in a deal that would bring outfielder Wil Myers to Seattle.

Segura and Leake both have no-trade clauses and would need to approve any deals.

The salary dump would be about even for both teams. Myers, 27, has four more seasons remaining on his six-year, $83 million contract. Segura, 28, has four years, $58 million remaining on his deal and Leake, 31, is owed $27 million over the next two seasons.

The Athletic reported that the deal was not thought to be close to finalized, just that the clubs are discussing.

The Mariners already traded left-hander James Paxton to the New York Yankees for three prospects and catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia were traded to the Rays as part of a deal for outfielder Mallex Smith.

TJ Cotterill

TJ Cotterill is the Seattle Mariners and MLB writer for The News Tribune. He started covering MLB full-time in 2018, but before that covered Ken Griffey Jr.’s Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and spent seven years writing about high schools, including four as TNT’s prep sports coordinator. Born and raised in Washington.

