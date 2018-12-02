Mariners will trade Jean Segura to Phillies, per reports

The Mariners’ everything-must-go sale continues.
And general manager Jerry Dipoto has to be setting some sort of record, or at least getting close to it, for most trades in the first month after the World Series concluded.
The latest is and agreement for All-Star shortstop Jean Segura to head to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for touted shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford and possibly veteran first baseman Carlos Santana.
This is according to multiple reports that surfaced Sunday night, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic being the first. Neither team has officially announced the deal, but it’s expected to go through Monday – with Segura also expected to waive his no-trade clause.
But rumors of this trade had been developing since about the middle of last week. The Phillies were also reportedly interested in star closer Edwin Diaz before the Mariners agreed to send Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano to the New York Mets in a seven-player swap.
That’s another deal that is expected to be officially announced Monday. Reporters met Cano at JFK International Airport in New York on Sunday and he said, “It’s good to be back” to the city he played nine seasons at for the Yankees.
So add that Mets deal and this one involving Segura to the Phillies and that’s already five major Mariners trades involving shipping players off of their 25-man roster for younger talent. They also traded Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia to the Rays, left-hander James Paxton to the Yankees and right-handed reliever Alex Colome to the White Sox.
Crawford would be the Mariners’ prize in the Segura deal. Baseball America has ranked him as the Phillies top prospect every year since 2013 after he was the 16th overall pick in 2013 out of Lakewood High School in California.
The 23-year-old batted .214 over 49 games in the big leagues this past season, but had a .319 on-base percentage. He made his MLB debut last season over 23 games.
Santana, 32, appears to be a contract throw-in. He’s owed $41 million through 2020 with an option for 2021 after signing from the Indians last offseason. He hit .229/.352/.414 in 2018 with 24 home runs.
Santana’s contract would help offset Segura’s after the Mariners signed the shortstop to a contract extension last season. Segura, 28, is owed more than $59 million through 2022 (with a club option for 2023).
Presumably, the Mariners would then try to turn Santana’s contract onto another team, similarly to what they’ll likely do with outfielder Jay Bruce as part of the Cano/Diaz return from the Mets. They also agreed to acquire three prospects in that one: outfielder Jarred Kelenic, right-hander Justin Dunn and right-hander Gerson Bautista.
The Mariners acquired Segura along with fellow All-Star Mitch Haniger from the Diamondbacks before the 2017 season in exchange for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte. Seguira has batted over .300 each of the past three seasons and batted .304 this year. He had 178 hits this past season and has earned the nickname “Jean, Jean the Hit Machine.”
Segura was first traded from the Angels to the Brewers in 2012, earned an All-Star appearance there, and then went to the Diamondbacks in 2016 before being traded to the Mariners.
