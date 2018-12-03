Mariners 2019 roster tracker: Who’s new, who’s gone and who’s still in Seattle

Oversized photos of Seattle Mariners previous players pitcher James Paxton, left, and catcher Mike Zunino, both traded in the off-season, appear next to that of closer Edwin Diaz along a sidewalk at the team’s ballpark Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Seattle. Paxton was traded to the New York Yankees and Zunino to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson AP