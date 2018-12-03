Seattle Mariners

Mariners 2019 roster tracker: Who’s new, who’s gone and who’s still in Seattle

By TJ Cotterill

December 03, 2018

Oversized photos of Seattle Mariners previous players pitcher James Paxton, left, and catcher Mike Zunino, both traded in the off-season, appear next to that of closer Edwin Diaz along a sidewalk at the team’s ballpark Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Seattle. Paxton was traded to the New York Yankees and Zunino to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
It’s barely been less than two months since the 2018 MLB season ended with the Red Sox winning the World Series .. after the Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs for the 17th consecutive year.

Already in this span Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has been wheeling and dealing at a pace that should be breaking some sort of record.

We’ll update this page throughout the offseason to help us all keep track of all the faces who are leaving and on their way in entering the 2019 season.

MARINERS TRANSACTION TRACKER

New York Mets’ Jay Bruce celebrates with the dugout after running in a score off an RBI single by Jacob deGrom during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Added

OF John Andreoli, 28

Claimed off waivers from the Orioles

1B Joey Curletta, 24

Added to 40-man roster from Double-A Arkansas

OF Mallex Smith, 25

Acquired from the Rays for Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia and lefty prospect Michael Plassmeyer (Mariners also acquired OF prospect Jake Fraley)

UTIL Dylan Moore, 26

Signed as free agent

RHP Ruben Alaniz, 27

Signed as free agent

OF Braden Bishop, 25

Added to 40-man roster from Double-A Arkansas

LHP Justus Sheffield, 22

Acquired from the Yankees for James Paxton

RHP Erik Swanson, 25

Acquired from the Yankees for James Paxton

LHP Ricardo Sanchez, 21

Acquired from the Braves for cash

OF Jay Bruce, 31

Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquire prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista)

LHP Anthony Swarzak, 33

Acquired from the Mets for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz (Mariners also acquire prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista)

1B Carlos Santana, 32

Acquired from the Phillies for Jean Segura

SS J.P. Crawford, 23

Acquired from the Phillies for Jean Segura

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Departed

RHP David Phelps

Free agent

OF Cameron Maybin

Free agent

DH Nelson Cruz

Free agent

RHP Adam Warren

Free agent

UTIL Andrew Romine

Free agent

LHP Zach Duke

Free agent

INF Gordon Beckham

Free agent

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

Elected for free agency after being outrighted from 40-man

RHP Nick Vincent

Elected for free agency after being outrighted from 40-man

C Chris Herrmann

Claimed off waivers by the Astros

C Mike Zunino

Traded to the Rays for OF Mallex Smith and OF Jake Fraley

OF Guillermo Heredia

Traded to the Rays for OF Mallex Smith and OF Jake Fraley

LHP James Paxton

Traded to the Yankees for LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams

RHP Casey Lawrence

Granted release to pursue opportunity in Japan

RHP Alex Colome

Traded to the White Sox for C Omar Narvaez

2B Robinson Cano

Traded to the Mets for OF Jay Bruce, LHP Anthony Swarzak, OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista

RHP Edwin Diaz

Traded to the Mets for OF Jay Bruce, LHP Anthony Swarzak, OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, RHP Gerson Bautista

SS Jean Segura, 28

Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford

RHP Juan Nicasio

▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford

LHP James Pazos

▪ Traded to the Phillies for 1B Carlos Santana, SS J.P. Crawford

Still on 40-man

RHP Dan Altavilla

RHP Shawn Armstrong

RHP Chasen Bradford

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Matt Festa

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Sam Tuivailala

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Mike Leake

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Max Povse

C David Freitas

MI/OF Dee Gordon

1B Ryon Healy

3B Kyle Seager

UTIL Kristopher Negron

1B Daniel Vogelbach

OF Ben Gamel

OF Mitch Haniger

Tampa Bay Rays’ Mallex Smith bats against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
TNT PROJECTED OPENING DAY LINEUP

Note: This is subject to change and will update as the offseason progresses and the 25-man roster becomes more clear. Here is a projection of what it could look like based on who is currently on their roster:

C: Omar Narvaez, LHH

1B: Ryon Healy, RHH

2B: Dee Gordon, LHH

3B: Kyle Seager, LHH

SS: J.P. Crawford, LHH

LF: Jay Bruce, LHH

CF: Mallex Smith, LHH

RF: Mitch Haniger, RHH

DH: Carlos Santana, SHH

Bench

OF Ben Gamel, LHH

1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach, LHH

UTIL Kristopher Negron, RHH

C David Freitas, RHH

Bullpen

LHP Anthony Swarzak

RHP Dan Altavilla

RHP Shawn Armstrong

RHP Chasen Bradford

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Matt Festa

RHP Max Povse

Injured: RHP Sam Tuivailala

Rotation

LHP Marco Gonzales

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Justus Sheffield

