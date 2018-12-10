Mariners claim two-way player from the Angels ... no, not Shohei Ohtani

Of all the unorthodox moves Jerry Dipoto has made in his time as the Seattle Mariners’ general manager, this has to be up there.
Kaleb Cowart has never pitched in the big leagues, nor at all in his nine total professional seasons. But the Mariners announced after claiming the 26-year-old off waivers from the Angels on Monday that they intend to bring him to spring training in February as a two-way player.
Yes, a two-way player from the Angels not named Shohei Ohtani.
The thought is that if Cowart’s struggles with the bat – the switch-hitter batted .134 over 47 games in four stints with the Angels last season and is a career .177 hitter over 162 career major league games – then maybe his pitching arm can add value. He was the Angels’ first-round pick in 2010 as a third baseman out of Cook High School in Georgia, but many teams were considering him at the time for his pitching.
And this isn’t the first time Dipoto has considered converting Cowart to the mound.
Dipoto told the Orange County Register when he was the Angels’ GM in 2014 that he had discussed the idea with Cowart, even though his defense has been considered exceptional. The majority of his time in the pros has been at third base, but he’s also played first, second, shortstop and some left field.
The Register also asked Cowart in September on his thoughts on potentially converting to the mound.
“I personally haven’t thought about it,” he had said. “No one has approached me about it. I don’t know how it would play out, health-wise, but I think it’s very interesting.”
Cowart is among the stockpile of former first-round draft picks Dipoto has collected for the Mariners this offseason, along with left-hander Justus Sheffield, outfielder Jarred Kelenic, right-hander Justin Dunn, shortstop J.P. Crawford and veteran outfielder Jay Bruce.
That’s been Dipoto’s manta. That’s why he added Mitch Haniger in a trade with the Diamondbacks about this time two years ago, and Marco Gonzales near the end of the 2017 season. Both are former first round draft picks who have started to pan out for the Mariners. And the same goes for Mike Leake, and even Wade LeBlanc is a former second-round pick.
Dipoto said he learned that from John Hart, a former president of baseball operations for the Braves.
“When I retired as a player John said this to me, that you will be a general manager and I want you to look back when you’re building rosters and look back at the guys who have ones and twos next to their draft status, meaning first and second rounders,” Dipoto said earlier this year.
“If they are struggling in some area, at some point some team thought enough of that player to pick them in the first two rounds. I’ve used that guidance so many times.”
So now he’s hoping maybe there’s some reward left in Cowart.
With him added, the Mariners’ 40-man roster is now at 36 players. MLB’s winter meetings run through Thursday in Las Vegas.
