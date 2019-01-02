Hold off the rebuild, Mariners sign touted Japanese lefty Yusei Kikuchi

In this Sept. 28, 2018, photo, Japan’s Seibu Lions Yusei Kikuchi pitches during a match in Tokorozawa, northwest of Tokyo. The Seattle Mariners have signed Kikuchi to a four-year deal on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 after word first surfaced of an agreement late on New Years Eve. Kikuchi was one of the few starter options remaining on the market and will be joining a team with a long history of success with Japanese players. (Takahiko Kanbara/Kyodo News via AP) Takahiko Kanbara AP