Mariners’ replacement for Edwin Diaz might finally be on their roster

The Seattle Mariners might finally have their closer for 2019.
The Mariner hadn’t officially confirmed it on Thursday, but Hunter Strickland appears headed to Seattle after saving 14 games for the San Francisco Giants last season to help replace the 57 saves Edwin Diaz had in leading the major leagues last season.
Of course, Diaz is now with the New York Mets as part of the Mariners’ offseason rebuilding. They jettisoned him for a run of prospects – and most of the members of the Mariners’ 2018 bullpen are now on other teams’ rosters.
The other relievers currently on the Mariners’ roster have a combined 12 career saves. The Mariners have envisioned their closer role being more of a committee approach than years past, but Strickland would at least give them something close to significant experience in the ninth inning.
Strickland had a 3.97 ERA in 45 1/3 innings for the Giants last year. The 30-year-old tweeted Thursday that he’s looking forward to getting to Seattle, even though the Mariners had not made the move official.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said with a smile at the Mariners’ pre-spring training luncheon at T-Mobile Park on Thursday that they were “very close” to adding another reliever.
The only other relievers currently on the Mariners roster with experience closing games are Anthony Swarzak (six career saves), Cory Gearrin (five) and Shawn Armstrong (one).
