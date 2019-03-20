Yusei Kikuci is set to make his MLB debut. Will the Mariners starter be the next Japanese pitcher to excel in the majors?

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (18) laughs with teammates during his team’s practice at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Just as he was adjusting to life in the United States, Kikuchi is back in Japan getting ready to make his Major League pitching debut in front of a sellout crowd at Tokyo Dome. Kikuchi will be on the mound in Game 2 of the MarinersÅf season-opening series in Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Eugene Hoshiko AP