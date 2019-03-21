Ichiro announces retirement, ending his professional baseball career where he started it – in Japan

Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki waves to spectators while leaving the field for defensive substitution in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the Major League baseball opening series against the Oakland Athletics at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Koji Sasahara AP