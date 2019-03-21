This is how social media reacted to Mariners’ great Ichiro Suzuki’s retirement

Mariners icon Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement shortly after the Mariners game vs. the Oakland Athletics in Japan.
As expected, the baseball and sports community paid tribute to the future Hall of Famer. Here are some of the scenes and tweets in tribute to Ichiro from his final game.
After the game and almost like in a movie, Suzuki receives a standing ovation from the Tokyo Dome crowd.
Edgar Martinez and Junior are going to have some company in Cooperstown sooner rather than later.
One of the most amazing stats that bookends Ichiro’s career.
I’m not crying. OK, that’s a lie… I am, and so are Dee Gordon and Yusei Kikuchi.
After the game, the Mariners posted a picture of Suzuki’s silhouette on the Japanese flag.
The Oakland Athletics, a team Ichiro went to battle against for the majority of his career had nothing but respect for the Mariners great.
