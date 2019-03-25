Back from elbow strain, Mariners outfielder Mallex Smith says he’s ready for home opener

Mariners outfielder Mallex Smith, who missed much of the spring with a right elbow strain, returned to the lineup in Monday night’s 8-0 exhibition loss to the San Diego Padres, and said he’s ready for Thursday’s home opener.
“It was fun, just to get back in the outfield,” Smith said. “That run to center doesn’t get any shorter. But, it was good to just move around, and really just play with the team.”
Smith was acquired in November along with outfielder Jake Fraley, in the trade that sent longtime catcher Mike Zunino, outfielder Guillermo Heredia and left-handed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer to the Tampa Bay Rays.
He has slowly been working his way back from injury throughout the spring, and missed the Mariners’ two-game opening series in Japan.
Mariners manager Scott Servais estimated Smith had about 30-35 at-bats during spring games, but Smith said they all came in minor-league games on the back fields at the club’s spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz.
Smith played six innings in center field for the Mariners in Monday’s game, and had three plate appearances — striking out in the first inning, and grounding out in both the third and sixth.
“I think he looked OK,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Guy that hadn’t played much yet, but I think it will continue to get better. Moving him along. He’ll be in there again tomorrow.
“He felt fine coming out of the game, and we’ll try to get him maybe seven innings tomorrow. I was just really wanting to get him three at-bats, so we extended it a little bit and run him out the for the sixth inning. But, he’ll be fine tomorrow.”
Smith said he believes the limited work he has had this spring will be enough to be ready for Thursday’s opener against the Boston Red Sox, and said he felt no discomfort in his arm Monday.
He also noted he feels fresh entering the week, while many of his teammates are still adjusting back to Pacific Time after the trip to Tokyo.
“I’m fine,” he said. “I’m a lot fresher than these guys. I didn’t really get to play much this spring. So, where that makes me a little bit rusty in rhythm, it definitely gets me ahead in energy, and just having a step on everybody.”
BULLPEN BRIGHT SPOT IN LOSS
Servais supposed ahead of Monday night’s loss that jet lag might be a factor in these two early-week exhibition games.
“We knew these games were going to be a little challenging,” he said. “We just want to try to keep it going. ... We turned up the adrenaline dial big-time in Tokyo.”
Third baseman Ryon Healy and outfielder Jake Fraley recorded the only two hits of the game for the Mariners, while Padres pitchers struck out 17 and walked just three batters.
Mariners starter Mike Leake allowed six runs in the first before settling in, and was tagged for three home runs in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
“I thought after that he settled down and it was a little bit better after that,” Servais said. “But, first inning, they were ready to roll.”
Seattle’s bullpen combined to allow just one hit in the final 3 2/3, and proved a bright spot in the otherwise forgettable loss.
Right-hander Cory Gearrin struk out both of the batters he faced in relief for Leake.
Lefty Zac Rosscup, who struck out two, and right-hander Chasen Bradford, who struck out one, each pitched a scoreless frame.
And projected Mariners closer Hunter Strickland struck out the side in the seventh after allowing Manuel Margot his second homer of the game on a solo shot.
“I thought they were really good,” Servais said. “Cory Gearrin was right on top of his game. Good stuff. Hunter made one bad pitch … the guy was on it. I thought he threw the ball really well. Rosscup, no issues there. And Bradford hadn’t pitched in a long, long time. So it was good to get him out there.
“We’ll get the rest of the bullpen guys out there tomorrow and get them their inning and make sure we’re ready to go for Thursday night.”
