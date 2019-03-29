Mariners acquire catcher Tom Murphy from San Francisco Giants

The Seattle Mariners announced Friday morning that they have acquired catcher Tom Murphy from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor-league right-hander Jesus Ozoria.
Murphy will primarily function as a backup to Omar Narvaez, who the Mariners acquired during the offseason. Murphy will be available for Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.
Murphy, 27, entered spring training with the Colorado Rockies, but was claimed off waivers by the Giants on March 25. He was designated for assignment three days later.
He is a right-handed hitter with power, whose profile is comparable to former Mariners catcher Mike Zunino, who was traded to Tampa Bay during the offseason. Narvaez bats left-handed.
Murphy appeared in 37 games with the Rockies during the 2018 season, posting a .226 batting average (21 for 93) with 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBIs. He played 64 games with Triple-A Albuquerque, posting a .258 batting average (61 of 264) with 17 home runs and 49 RBIs.
He was selected in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Rockies, and made his major-league debut in 2015. He has a career batting average of .219 (43 of 196) in 81 games across four seasons. In Triple-A, he has a career slash line of .286/.355/.567.
To make room for Murphy on the 25-man active roster, the Mariners optioned catcher David Freitas to Triple-A Tacoma. Freitas was 0 for 2 in Thursday’s win against the Boston Red Sox, driving in a run on a sacrifice fly and walking once.
Freitas has appeared in 37 games with the Mariners since being claimed off of waivers in 2017, but has spent the majority of his stint with the organization in Tacoma.
