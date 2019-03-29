Mariners blow lead in disastrous ninth, dropping their fist loss of the season to the Boston Red Sox

The home run barrage continued Friday night at T-Mobile Park — but not exactly in favor of the Seattle Mariners.
Mallex Smith, Domingo Santana, and Omar Narvaez each hit solo shots in the first three innings as the Mariners again leaned on an explosive offense to build an early lead.
But, the Boston Red Sox hit three dingers of their own — including a three-run game-winner by pinch hitter Mitch Moreland in the top of the ninth — to hand the Mariners their first loss of the season, 7-6, in front of 29,002 in attendance.
The Mariners have combined for 12 home runs in their first four games, and still hold the best record in baseball at 3-1, but Friday night’s high-powered show wasn’t quite enough.
Boston finally broke through in the ninth when Rafael Devers hit a leadoff double to left, and advanced to third on a passed ball. Mariners closer Hunter Strickland then hit Sam Travis with a pitch, giving the Red Sox runners at the corners with no outs.
Ryon Healy, who moved from third base to first midway through the game, then threw out Devers at home on a fielder’s choice for the first out, but Boston maintained two base runners.
Moreland made the Mariners pay the next at-bat, launching a 2-0 fastball over the right-field fence to give Boston its first lead of the game at 7-6.
The Mariners couldn’t respond in the bottom half of the inning, dropping their first loss of the season. Strickland (0-1, 11.57 ERA) was tagged with his first loss, pitching just 1/3 of an inning and allowing the three earned runs.
Early on, it appeared the Mariners were on their way to a fourth consecutive win.
Mallex Smith, back from an elbow injury that shortened his spring, hit the first lead-off homer of his career on the second pitch of the game to give the Mariners a lead they never lost.
Domingo Santana, who has hit safely in each of Seattle’s first four games, launched his third homer of the season 403 feet into the visting bullpen in left two batters later.
And, catcher Omar Narvaez recorded his first hit of the season with a solo shot that just cleared the right-field fence in the second inning.
Seven Mariners players — including those three, Tim Beckham, Edwin Encarnacion, Mitch Haniger and Ryon Healy — have already recorded a home run this season.
The Mariners tacked on three more runs in the fourth to build a 6-1 cushion. Beckham, who is on an 11-game hitting streak dating back to last September with the Orioles, opened the inning with a double.
Narvaez followed with a single, and Healy with a double that drove in Beckham. Narvaez scored on a sacrifice fly by Dee Gordon, and Healy on a sac fly by Smith.
Mariners rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 2.53 ERA) was in line for a win until the ninth inning in his second start, allowing just two earned runs on four hits, striking out five and walking none. He threw 86 pitches in six innings of work.
Both of the earned runs Kikuchi allowed were solo home runs — to Xander Bogaerts in the second, and J.D. Martinez in the sixth. Rafael Devers also scratched across a run for Boston during a double play in the fifth, after reaching on a throwing error by Beckham.
Kikuchi made his MLB debut in his native Japan last week, and was just as impressive in his home debut in Seattle. He has allowed just three earned runs on eight hits in 10 2/3 innings of work.
But, Kikuchi’s solid outing Friday was erased by the Red Sox late.
He left with a 6-3 lead entering the seventh inning, and Boston got one run back on a solo home run by Christian Vazquez to open the eighth.
The Red Sox loaded the bases with one out, but reliever Cory Gearrin eventually ended the threat with a 1-2-3 double play. Gearrin got Eduardo Nunez to hit a soft one-hopper about halfway down the first-base line, scooped the ball and threw out the lead runner at home. Narvaez doubled up Nunez at first.
Then came the disastrous ninth.
