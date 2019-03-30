Three takeaways from the Mariners’ late loss to the Boston Red Sox

The Seattle Mariners let a fourth consecutive win slip away Friday night at T-Mobile Park, dropping their first loss of the season, 7-6, to the Boston Red Sox. Seattle’s record falls to 3-1.
Here are three takeaways from the loss.
1. KIKUCHI’S SOLID OUTING ERASED
Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 2.53 ERA) posted another efficient outing in his second start of the season, allowing just two earned runs on four hits, striking out five and walking none. He threw 86 pitches in six innings of work.
Both of the earned runs Kikuchi allowed were solo home runs — to Xander Bogaerts in the second, and J.D. Martinez in the sixth.
Rafael Devers also scratched across a run for Boston that was charged to Kikuchi in the fifth, after reaching on a throwing error by Mariners shortstop Tim Beckham.
“Both of those home runs, I left the ball in the zone and they put a really good swing on it and pretty much just hit the ball perfectly out of the ball park,” Kikuchi said through interpreter Justin Novak. “I felt like there’s a lot more stronger hitters over here.
“With that being said, I had a lot of pitches that came off my fingers really well, and I was able to get a bunch of swings and misses and a lot of jam shots, so I was very happy about that, and it helps me build my confidence moving forward.”
Kikuchi made his MLB debut in his native Japan last week. He has allowed just three earned runs on eight hits in 10 2/3 innings of work.
2. STRICKLAND LEAVES WITH SHOULDER TIGHTNESS
Mariners closer Hunter Strickland (0-1, 11.57 ERA) was pulled after recording just one out in the ninth inning — and giving up the go-ahead three-run homer to pinch hitter Mitch Moreland — and said afterward he was struggling with tightness in his right shoulder.
“I was all over the place,” Strickland said. “Everybody saw it. It wasn’t good at all. ... I just wasn’t comfortable, obviously, but that’s no excuse. I’ve still got to make pitches regardless.
“I don’t know what’s going on. I felt some tightness, and we’ll evaluate it and go from there.”
Strickland allowed a leadoff double to Rafeal Devers in the ninth, who advanced to third on a passed ball. Then, Strickland hit Sam Travis with a pitch, prompting a mound visit from Mariners manager Scott Servais and trainer Rob Nodine.
“When we went to the mound, the guys on the bench had noticed it looked like he was kind of shaking his arm,” Servais said. “We just think he was a little tight. He had a tough time getting loose in the pen. I’ll have the doctors take a look at him tonight.”
Strickland is currently the only reliever in the Mariners bullpen with a defined role. Servais has said several times this spring that the structure of the bullpen would be fluid as roles are further ironed out.
The loss was Strickland’s first of the season. He recorded saves in both of the Mariners’ wins over the Oakland A’s last week in Japan.
3. MARINERS AVERAGING THREE HOMERS PER GAME
Mallex Smith, Domingo Santana, and Omar Narvaez each hit solo shots in the first two innings to help the Mariners build an early lead.
Smith, back from an elbow injury that shortened his spring, hit the first lead-off homer of his career on the second pitch of the game to give the Mariners a lead they never lost.
Santana, who has hit safely in each of Seattle’s first four games, launched his third homer of the season 403 feet into the visiting bullpen in left two batters later.
And, catcher Narvaez recorded his first hit of the season with a solo shot that just cleared the right-field fence in the second inning.
The Mariners have combined for 12 home runs in their first three games, and seven different players have contributed.
Beckham and Santana each have a team-leading three dingers, while Healy has two. Narvaez, Smith, Edwin Encarnacion and Mitch Haniger each have one.
