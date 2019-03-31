Oh, the offense. Mariners again get rolling early, swipe home-opening series from defending World Series champs

Oh, the offense.
The Seattle Mariners have opened the 2019 season with 48 runs scored in six games, and padded that number Sunday afternoon with a series-ending 10-8 win over the Boston Red Sox.
The offensive power was again on display in front of 33,391 at T-Mobile Park as Seattle completed the series win, taking three of four from the defending World Series champions.
Omar Narvaez cracked a three-run homer to give the Mariners an early 5-3 lead as part of a seven-run third inning, and Jay Bruce added a solo shot in the fifth, bringing Seattle’s home run total through its first six games to 15.
Only the 1998 edition of the Mariners has posted a better mark in club history, combining for 16 homers in their first six outings.
Each of Seattle’s nine starters safely reached base Sunday, and six recorded at least one hit as the Mariners continued their aggressive run through Boston’s starting rotation — which is projected to be one of the toughest in baseball this season — by tagging Rick Porcello (0-1, 13.50 ERA) with nine runs in just 2 2/3 innings of work.
None of Boston’s starting pitchers left Seattle on Sunday evening with an ERA of less than 10.38 in their first appearances of the season.
Between Opening Day starter Chris Sale (0-1, 21.00), Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 10.80), Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 10.38) and Porcello, the Mariners scored 28 runs on as many hits and launched eight home runs.
During the four-game series against Boston, the Mariners combined for 21 extra-base hits — including five Sunday on three doubles and the two home runs. Seattle also had 33 RBIs during the series, and 10 in the finale.
Ryon Healy became the third player in club history to begin a season with an extra-base hit in each of the first six games with his double in the fourth, joining Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (seven games in 1997) and Phil Bradley (six, 1985).
And shortstop Tim Beckham extended his hitting streak to 13 games — dating back to last September when he was with Baltimore — with a lead-off single in the eighth.
Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 6.75) earned the win in his season debut, despite a pair of shaky three-run innings in the first and third. He tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs before Mariners relievers closed the final four frames.
The bullpen allowed two additional runs, including a solo homer in the sixth to reigning American League MVP Mookie Betts.
Right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford, making his season debut, notched the first save of his career in another pressure-packed ninth inning for the Mariners. Right-hander Cory Gearrin recorded one out, but loaded the bases on three walks.
Bradford walked one run in, but struck out Christian Vazquez and forced Jackie Bradley Jr. to ground out to second to end the late threat.
For the third time in club history, the Mariners have opened 5-1 in the first six games of the season. The only better effort came on a 6-0 start in 1985 — which the Mariners nearly matched before a ninth-inning collapse cost them a win Friday night.
ON TAP
The Mariners open a short two-game series against AL West rival Los Angeles at 7:10 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Park.
Former right-handed ace Felix Hernandez (8-14, 5.55 in 2018) will make his first start of the season for Seattle. Right-hander Chris Stratton (10-10, 5.09 in 2018) will make his season debut for the Angels.
Angels slugger Mike Trout signed the richest contract in the history of North American professional sports on March 20, inking a 12-year, $426 million deal. Trout has hit the most opposing-ball park home runs of his career (20) at T-Mobile. Eight of those — another career high — have come off of Hernandez.
