The Mariners lead the majors in nearly every offensive category. Servais says it is a product of preparation

Entering Monday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels, the Seattle Mariners were leading major-league baseball in nearly every statistical offensive category.
Yes, the Mariners have a bigger sample size most other teams — their two-game series against the Oakland A’s in Japan gave them a head start — but that doesn’t diminish the scorching start for Seattle’s bats.
The Mariners lead the league in runs (48), hits (58), doubles (14), home runs (15), extra-base hits (30) and RBIs (47), among a few other categories.
Exactly how is this year’s group putting up these numbers?
“It kind of goes back, for me, to the preparation, from when they come into the ball park,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We have a pretty good program, and some structure to what we’re doing, and everybody kind of understands what we’re doing. It really started in spring training, what was going to be important, and how we were going to present the information.
“Guys get in the batter’s box, and they’re staying aggressive. They’re getting their pitch. … It’s great to see. Hopefully it continues for a long time.”
Throughout last week’s series against the Boston Red Sox — during which the Mariners took three of four games from the defending World Series champions — several Mariners players credited preparation for their offensive production.
“We’ve been really putting together some great at-bats,” first baseman Jay Bruce said. “From walks to singles to home runs — you name it — we’ve got a group of guys who come in here and we know what we want to do and we know the approach we want to take.”
Bruce said the consistency of pregame warm-ups, and the focus players have shown, has contributed to success.
“It’s been crisp, it’s been consistent, and I think it kind of echoes throughout the whole clubhouse,” Bruce said.
Servais said following the daily meetings the Mariners have, players have started to talk amongst themselves about the game plan, and have been open sharing with each other.
The staff has also tightened their presentation of relaying information to players, Servais said, which has made a difference.
“There’s certain things you try over the course of years,” Servais said. “And since I’ve been here, we’ve had a lot of meetings. I believe in them. I don’t know how else you communicate with people if you don’t talk.
“You just don’t assume that everybody knows this or that, or whatever, and you can’t just send somebody a report on an iPad and think they’re going to digest it the right way.”
He said how information about opposing teams or matchups is presented to players is simple, clean and very direct.
“Guys have responded very well,” Servais said. “They like it. And if they don’t see or get what they want, they’re asking.”
The results have certainly proven the methods favorable so far. The Mariners are fifth in the MLB rankings in team slugging percentage (.553), sixth in batting average (.366) and tied for sixth in on-base percentage (.366).
“We’re just prepared, and I feel like we’re executing our approach, and we’re locked in,” third baseman Healy said. “Long season, but obviously nice to come out like this.”
BECKHAM HONORED
Mariners shortstop Tim Beckham, who was acquired as a free agent in January, knows how to make a first impression.
He was named the American League Player of the Week on Tuesday, following a hot start. Through his first six games this season, the 29-year-old hit .435 (10 for 23) with three homers, two doubles, eight runs scored and six RBIs.
“It’s been fun,” Beckham said. “I’m not the only one that’s playing good ball around here. The whole team is playing really good. I’m sure you could have gave the award to two or three more guys in here, so I think we should get the team of the week.
“I think that’s more important than me getting player of the week. How we’re gelling as a ball club. Our team camaraderie around the locker room goes a long way.”
Beckham’s batting average leads the Mariners, and ranks sixth in the AL through the first week of the regular season.
His 10 hits are tied with Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger for the MLB lead. And his eight runs scored are tied for first in the majors, along with teammate Ryon Healy and Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson.
And, to Beckham’s point about the success of his teammates, Healy also leads the majors in doubles (six), while Mariners left fielder Domingo Santana leads the league in RBIs (10).
“We’ve got a good start to the season,” Beckham said. “Want to keep it going. Don’t want to peak early, but you want to keep playing good baseball, keep playing winning baseball, and come out every night and try to do something to help the team win.”
This is the second player of the week award Beckham has won. He was also honored for the week of July 30-Aug. 5, 2017 — the first week after he was traded from Tampa Bay to Baltimore.
“Tim is off to a great start,” Servais said. “The consistency of at-bats as been there, and he’s using the whole field to hit, and hit with power. It’s been fun to watch.
“Certainly teams will start paying a little bit closer attention to him, no doubt, as they go forward. But, he’s seeing the ball really well.”
Beckham was riding a caree-best 13-game hitting streak — dating back to last September with the Orioles — entering Monday night’s game.
TROUT IN TOWN
The best player in baseball, as he is commonly known, arrived in Seattle on Monday for the first of three series’ the Mariners will host against the Angels this season.
After another impressive season in 2018, where he posted a .312/.460/.628 slash line, Angels slugger Mike Trout signed the richest contract in the history of North American professional sports on March 20, inking a 12-year, $426 million deal.
He and Los Angeles are in town for a short two-game series before the Mariners head to Chicago later this week.
“Mike’s a fantastic player,” Servais said. “There’s no question. He’s an even better person. I had an opportunity to be around him as a young player over in Anaheim.
“I was there when we did the first deal with Mike, and I remember sitting in a room, and the first deal we did was an aggressive deal, but we certainly felt he was worthy of it.”
Entering Monday night, Trout had hit the most opposing-ballpark home runs of his career (20) at T-Mobile. Eight of those — another career high — had come off of Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez.
“He’s in the prime of his career,” Servais said. “He’s a really good player. He’s really smart. You’ve just got to try to limit the damage around him, and give yourself the best chance to win the ball game. That’s the focus.”
KING’S LATE DEBUT
Hernandez, the Mariners’ former ace, made his season debut Monday — much later than usual.
He is the No. 5 starter in Seattle’s rotation this season after making 10 consecutive Opening Day starts for the Mariners between 2009-18.
Marco Gonzales started both Opening Days for the Mariners this season — in Japan, and the home opener Thursday against the Red Sox.
Hernandez made 28 starts in 2018, posting a 8-14 record and 5.55 ERA. He appeared in three games this spring, and had a 15.95 ERA.
“It’s been a little bit tougher for Felix to get through a lineup the third time early in spring,” Servais said. “But, it’s spring training. It’s practice.”
