Mariners continue to make moves, acquire reliever from Texas Rangers

The Mariners announced Monday evening that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Connor Sadzeck from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor-league right-hander Grant Anderson.
To make room for Sadzeck on the 40-man roster, Seattle transferred closer Hunter Strickland (right lat) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day.
Sadzeck, 27, who is a converted reliever, was designated for assignment by Texas on March 28. He made eight spring training appearances with the Rangers, posting a 7.56 ERA with 11 strikeouts and eight walks.
Sadzeck made his major-league debut last September, and had a 0.96 ERA with seven strikeouts in eleven walks in 13 games with the Rangers last season.
He was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 45th round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Illinois’ Crystal Lake Central High School, but did not sign. He played one season at Howard College in Texas, before the Rangers took him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.
Sadzeck was 35-29 with a 4.19 ERA with 497 strikeouts and 247 walks in six minor-league seasons with the Rangers’ organization. He appeared in 155 games, including 91 starts.
He was converted from a starting pitcher to a reliever midway through 2017, and has averaged nearly 11 strikeouts per nine innings since.
Sadzeck missed the 2014 season, and part of 2015, after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 26, 2014.
