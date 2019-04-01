Mariners get solid outing from Hernandez, Bruce blasts third homer in as many games to oust Angels

Former Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez had not won a regular-season baseball game since last summer.
He tossed five innings and earned a narrow win over the Kansas City Royals in a start on June 30. Eight losses — seven as a starter, one as a reliever — followed during his final 11 appearances in 2018.
Hernandez hadn’t won in 275 days — until Monday night.
With his signature King’s Court donning their golden T-shirts, and cheering every time he worked the count to two strikes, Hernandez delivered a solid outing.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
He left with one out and a one-run lead in the sixth, and another veteran in first baseman Jay Bruce delivered the knockout punch with a two-run blast in the seventh, as the Mariners held on for a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their series opener.
Hernandez, now the fifth pitcher in the Mariners’ starting rotation, completed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs — though just one was earned — on seven hits. He struck out four batters on off-speed pitches, and walked none.
A balanced mix of fastballs and off-speed pitches helped Hernandez (1-0, 1.69 ERA) manage an Angels lineup that includes slugger Mike Trout. He largely favored his sinker, leaning on the pitch 35 times in his 92-pitch outing.
A quick start from Seattle’s offense was an added bonus.
The Mariners continued their trend of jumping on the opposing team’s starter early, tagging Angels right-hander Chris Stratton (0-1, 8.31) with four runs in the first inning.
Domingo Santana — who leads the majors with 11 RBIs — cracked a single to left to score a speedy Mallex Smith. Omar Narvaez followed with a two-out RBI single to right.
And reigning American League Player of the Week Tim Beckham knocked a two-out double to left center to drive in two more runs. Beckham now has a career-best 14-game hitting streak, dating back to last September with Baltimore.
He has hit safely in all seven of the Mariners’ games this season, while Santana has reached base safely in every game, and recorded hits in six out of seven.
The Mariners didn’t score again until after the Angels clawed back, cutting the lead to 4-3 in the fourth.
But, Bruce, who hit his third home run in as many days, delivered with the two-run 426-foot shot to right in the seventh.
Four Mariners relievers — Chasen Bradford, Zac Rosscup, Brandon Brennan and Roenis Elias — combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings to close out the win. Elias notched the first save of his career, delivering a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth, that was welcome after shaky endings the past three days.
The Mariners improved to 6-1 with the win, and continue to hold the best record in baseball.
ON TAP
The Mariners wrap up their quick series against the Angels at 7:10 p.m. at T-Mobile Park before hitting the road for nine days.
Ace left-hander Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.76) will make his third start of the season for Seattle. He’ll face Angels right-hander Trevor Cahill (0-1, 6.00).
Beginning Thursday, Seattle will play a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox and a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals during their first road trip of the season. Wednesday and Friday are off days.
Comments