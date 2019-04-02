Three takeaways from the Mariners’ win over the Los Angeles Angles to end opening homestand

Seattle Mariners’ Daniel Vogelbach discusses game-winning home run against Angels The Seattle Mariners edged the Los Angeles Angels, 2-1, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash. to improve to 7-1. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Seattle Mariners edged the Los Angeles Angels, 2-1, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash. to improve to 7-1.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners wrapped up their first homestand with a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, improving to a club-best 7-1 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

1. GONZALES FEELS AT HIS BEST

Mariners ace Marco Gonzales said after Tuesday’s win — his third in as many outings — that this was the most comfortable and in command he’s felt on the mound this season.

“It was one of those magical days,” he said. “And you feel it in the bullpen, but you try not to be too optimistic about it, you just want to stay the same, but I definitely felt a difference today when I was in the bullpen.

“It was easier to do what I wanted with the ball, and I was fortunate to carry that into the game.”

Gonzales tossed 8 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits, walking one and striking out three, and threw 100 pitches. This was the deepest Gonzales has worked into a game this season.

“Really was on top of his game,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Obviously it was the best he’s thrown so far. He had all of his pitches working, a really good game plan up and down their lineup tonight, and just so efficient.”

2. HOME RUN PARTY STILL GOING

Daniel Vogelbach was the latest to join the home run party, launching a solo shot to center in the eighth to score the game’s winning run.

And, he wasn’t even in the lineup when the day started. Vogelbach was a late addition after veteran Edwin Encarnacion, who had a sore wrist, was scratched less than two hours before first pitch.

“You never know when your number is going to be called, and you’ve got to be ready to play every single night,” Vogelbach said. “I’m just glad that I can help this team win, and be on this team, and come to the clubhouse every day and have as much fun as we do.”

Vogelbach is the ninth player in the clubhouse to record a home run this season, joining Tim Beckham (three), Jay Bruce (three), Domingo Santana (three), Ryon Healy (two), Omar Narvaez (two), Edwin Encarnacion (one), Mitch Haniger (one) and Mallex Smith (one).

The homer was Seattle’s 17th of the season, and Vogelbach’s first. The Mariners have now hit homers in each of the first eight games of the season, tying the club record set by the 1998 Mariners.





“I think everybody in this clubhouse plays with a chip on their shoulder,” Vogelbach said. “And, as you can tell, we have fun, we play with an attitude, and you look forward to coming to the ballpark every day.”

3. FOUR DAYS, FOUR CLOSERS, FOUR SAVES

The Mariners are on a four-game winning streak, dating back to Friday, and in each of those four games, a different reliever has recorded a save.

“There are no really defined roles here, they’re there to get outs, and you just try to put them in the best spots where they can have success,” Servais said.

Left-hander Anthony Swarzak, making his season debut after returning from a shoulder injury, was the latest to get the job done Tuesday.

After Gonzales left with one out in the ninth, Swarzak struck out Albert Pujols and forced Jonathan Lucroy into a groundout to end the game. Swarzak was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday.

In the three days before, Nick Rumbelow, Chasen Bradford and Roenis Elias all notched saves for the Mariners. Regular closer Hunter Strikland, who earned two saves in the Japan series against the Oakland A’s, was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday after leaving Friday’s game with what was later confirmed as a right lat strain.

The Mariners have shown several different looks in the ninth in the four games following his injury, and have successfully recorded saves in each.

“We’ll continue to roll with it,” Servais said. “It’s working right now.”

This is the second time in club history the Mariners have had saves by five different players in the first eight games. The last time was in 1984.