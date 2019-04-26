Mariners add former All-Star center fielder Mike Cameron to player development staff

Former Seattle Mariners center fielder Mike Cameron, right, hugs Mariners’ Ichiro Suzuki after Suzuki caught Cameron’s ceremonial first pitch of the Mariners’ home opener MLB baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, April 13, 2012, in Seattle. AP

The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that former All-Star center fielder Mike Cameron, who played four seasons for the club from 2000-2003, has been added to their player development staff as a Special Assignment coach.

He will primarily work with Seattle’s minor league teams, Mariners manager Scott Servais said, but will occasionally work with the big league club. Cameron started his new position with the organization Friday with Double-A Arkansas.

Servais said he originally met with Cameron during Seattle’s road series in Chicago, and Cameron also met with general manager Jerry Dipoto and the front office.

Servais said Cameron’s wanted to get involved with the game again now that his son, Daz, is playing for Triple-A Toledo in Detroit’s organization.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring somebody with a ton of experience in the organization,” Servais said. “He’s had quite a career. So I’m glad to have him on board.”

Servais specifically noted how Cameron’s outfield experience, base-running ability and power at the plate could be valuable as Cameron works with Seattle’s younger prospects.

“We certainly have some interesting outfield prospects that I think he could help out a lot,” Servais said. “The timing is right for him, the fit is good for us, so hopefully he can help.”

Cameron played 17 seasons in the majors with eight different clubs, both in the American and National leagues, but spent most of his time with the Mariners and Chicago White Sox.

He was a three-time Gold Glove recipient, and an All-Star selection with the Mariners in 2001 — the last time the club reached the playoffs.

Cameron had a career batting average of .249 with 383 doubles, 278 home runs, 59 triples and 968 RBIs. He also stole 297 bases, and had a career success percentage of 83.