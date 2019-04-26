Top prospect Justus Sheffield labors in debut, Mariners burn through eight pitchers but walk off in 11th

Seattle Mariners reliever Justus Sheffield delivers as pitch during the second inning of of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Mitch Haniger sent a sharp grounder to third base, and the Texas Rangers infield couldn’t turn a quick double play to end the threat in the 11th inning, as the Seattle Mariners walked off in extra innings Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Texas reliever Kyle Dowdy allowed a one-out single to Omar Narvaez, then walked Ryon Healy and Dee Gordon to load the bases. Haniger then grounded into the fielder’s choice, but everyone was safe, ending a 5-4 extra-innings game that saw Seattle cycle through eight pitchers.

Top prospect Justus Sheffield’s debut with the Mariners lasted fewer innings than planned, causing the Mariners to reach into their bullpen early.

The 22-year-old rookie left-hander labored through three innings, and struggled to command the fastball he heavily relied on against the 14 batters he faced, but ultimately left with a 3-2 lead following the fourth inning.

Sheffield, whose control often faltered in four appearances with Triple-A Tacoma before his Friday morning call-up, never quite settled in to give Seattle the lengthy outing manager Scott Servais had hoped for.

Sheffield entered in the second inning as scheduled, but it took him nearly 20 minutes to register his first three outs. He threw 31 pitches in the second, allowed a leadoff single to Hunter Pence, and walked a pair of batters before retiring the side by striking out Danny Santana.

The third inning was somewhat smoother. Sheffield used 17 pitches to retire the Rangers in order, including striking out Rougned Odor to retire the side.

But, his pitch count climbed rapidly in the fourth. He walked two batters, and served up a two-run homer to Nomar Mazara that cut an early Mariners lead to 3-2.

Sheffield worked through six batters that final inning, and struck out Santana for the second time to wrap up his 75-pitch outing. He allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking four and striking out three. He threw first-pitch strikes to only six batters, and eight of the batters he faced worked three-ball counts.

Sheffield threw his fastball 48 times, and leaned on his slider 23. The latter proved his punch-out pitch. Each of the three inning-ending strikeouts he recorded came on 85 mph sliders. His fastball reached as high as 95 mph, but mostly hovered in the 91-94 mph range.

Japanese rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi acted as an opener, pitching one inning in his planned abbreviated start before Sheffield took over in the second. Kikuchi threw just nine pitches in a 1-2-3 inning, and struck out both Odor and Elvis Andrus.





His short start is part of a season-long experiment the Mariners have drawn up to help him adjust to the regular five-day rotation most MLB clubs practice. In Japan, where Kikuchi spent the past eight seasons, starters only pitch once per week.

Because of the opener setup with Kikuchi, and Sheffield’s short outing, the Mariners had to burn six more relievers — Connor Sadzeck, Zac Rosscup, Cory Gearrin, Brandon Brennan, Anthony Swarzak and Roenis Elias — to close the extra-innings game.

Sadzeck, Rosscup and Gearrin each held the Rangers scoreless in their stints, but Texas tagged Brennan with a run in the eighth on a double to left center by Mazara to make it 4-3. The Rangers then put runners on the corners with one out, but Brennan handled a grounder from Logan Forsythe, and initiated a 1-4-3 double play to end the inning without further damage.

Swarzak gave up the tying run with one out in the ninth. Former Mariner Shin-Soo Choo pinch hit, and sent a solo shot to right to make it 4-4. Swarzak then walked two batters before first baseman Edwin Encarnacion pulled in a screaming line drive to end the inning.

Elias retired the side in order in the 10th and 11th.

Encarnacion provided enough offensive punch in the third to keep the Mariners in front most of the way, launching a 434-foot, three-run homer into the left field bleachers in the third, giving Sheffield the early 3-0 cushion.

It was the seventh home run of the season for Encarnacion, and 58th for the Mariners, who continue to lead the majors in that category.

Encarnacion added his fourth RBI of the game in the fifth, singling in Mitch Haniger to push the lead to 4-2. Texas didn’t counter until Mazara’s RBI double in the eighth.

ON TAP

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (2-2, 4.30) is scheduled to meet Texas left-hander Mike Minor (2-2, 3.21) in the third game of a four-game series at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be telecast on Root Sports Northwest, and broadcast on 710-ESPN radio.